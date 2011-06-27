Estimated values
2018 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,080
|$49,928
|$55,418
|Clean
|$43,896
|$48,622
|$53,968
|Average
|$41,527
|$46,010
|$51,068
|Rough
|$39,158
|$43,398
|$48,167
Estimated values
2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,662
|$58,789
|$62,343
|Clean
|$54,199
|$57,251
|$60,712
|Average
|$51,274
|$54,176
|$57,449
|Rough
|$48,350
|$51,100
|$54,186
Estimated values
2018 Lexus LS 500 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,937
|$52,823
|$56,101
|Clean
|$48,625
|$51,442
|$54,633
|Average
|$46,001
|$48,678
|$51,697
|Rough
|$43,377
|$45,915
|$48,761
Estimated values
2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,816
|$57,384
|$60,305
|Clean
|$53,376
|$55,883
|$58,727
|Average
|$50,496
|$52,881
|$55,571
|Rough
|$47,615
|$49,879
|$52,415