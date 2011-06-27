Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 Consumer Reviews

Expected Smoother Ride Richard Rogers , 02/16/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful The best part of my car is it’s stunning exterior. It’s beautiful, and the inside is great too. I don’t like the ride, for a Lexus. They come with No Flat tires because there is no spare tire. These tires give it a rougher ride then regular tires and cost about $1500 each. Today, I got so sick of the ride, I changed them out for $275 Michelin tires which makes the ride much more Lexus like smooth. It was frustrating to feel every bump and road with the harder tires in Lexus Flagship expensive car. The info panel takes some getting used to because of the mouse you have to use, but once you get the hang of it, it’s better. Bottom line, I expected a much smoother ride from my brand new LS 500 and wish I would have known when I bought it, that the No Flat tires were rough, creating a need for me to replace 3 month tires with ones meant for a smooth riding luxury car. Update: I have had the new much less expensive Michelin tires on now for 2 days. Awesome change! I now have the ‘Lexus Smooth Ride’ I expected. I love this car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sporty elegance David Adams , 05/13/2018 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful High performance car with classic good looks; interior well organized,architechally (front) pleasing and artistic. Power on demand with crisp, secure handling (need to get acclimated!), amazing agility. Comfortable, firm front seat - a bit stiff but OK.

Love mt 2018 LS500 AWD BJOSE , 03/24/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Awesome car. I moved from a 2016 GS350. what a difference in interior quality! LS500 is undoubtedly leaps above the GS. Don't get me wrong... GS is a great car in its own class. But the LS is a much better car. I was thinking of BMW 540 and Benz E450. in the end, when I test drove those vs the LS500, I realized that I love the LS better than the other 2. and the peace of mind that comes with lexus ownership was priceless. The LS500 is a great and beautiful car. ride is very comfy. acceleration is sneaky fast. you will hit 80mph before you will know it. Love it!

Love my 2018 LS500 Donald B , 11/07/2018 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I researched numerous vehicles before purchasing my New LS500, and I'm very satisfied with my purchase. This vehicle is very luxurious, comfortable, fun to drive. The massage feature for the driver & front passenger seats is amazing. The reclining rear seats are very comfortable and spacious. The vehicle will definitely turn heads, and inside & out the new LS is definitely a winner.