  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LS 500
  4. Used 2018 Lexus LS 500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 LS 500
5(67%)4(17%)3(0%)2(8%)1(8%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a review
See all LS 500s for sale
List Price Range
$55,281 - $65,626
Used LS 500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Expected Smoother Ride

Richard Rogers, 02/16/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

The best part of my car is it’s stunning exterior. It’s beautiful, and the inside is great too. I don’t like the ride, for a Lexus. They come with No Flat tires because there is no spare tire. These tires give it a rougher ride then regular tires and cost about $1500 each. Today, I got so sick of the ride, I changed them out for $275 Michelin tires which makes the ride much more Lexus like smooth. It was frustrating to feel every bump and road with the harder tires in Lexus Flagship expensive car. The info panel takes some getting used to because of the mouse you have to use, but once you get the hang of it, it’s better. Bottom line, I expected a much smoother ride from my brand new LS 500 and wish I would have known when I bought it, that the No Flat tires were rough, creating a need for me to replace 3 month tires with ones meant for a smooth riding luxury car. Update: I have had the new much less expensive Michelin tires on now for 2 days. Awesome change! I now have the ‘Lexus Smooth Ride’ I expected. I love this car!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Sporty elegance

David Adams, 05/13/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

High performance car with classic good looks; interior well organized,architechally (front) pleasing and artistic. Power on demand with crisp, secure handling (need to get acclimated!), amazing agility. Comfortable, firm front seat - a bit stiff but OK.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love mt 2018 LS500 AWD

BJOSE, 03/24/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Awesome car. I moved from a 2016 GS350. what a difference in interior quality! LS500 is undoubtedly leaps above the GS. Don't get me wrong... GS is a great car in its own class. But the LS is a much better car. I was thinking of BMW 540 and Benz E450. in the end, when I test drove those vs the LS500, I realized that I love the LS better than the other 2. and the peace of mind that comes with lexus ownership was priceless. The LS500 is a great and beautiful car. ride is very comfy. acceleration is sneaky fast. you will hit 80mph before you will know it. Love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love my 2018 LS500

Donald B, 11/07/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I researched numerous vehicles before purchasing my New LS500, and I’m very satisfied with my purchase. This vehicle is very luxurious, comfortable, fun to drive. The massage feature for the driver & front passenger seats is amazing. The reclining rear seats are very comfortable and spacious. The vehicle will definitely turn heads, and inside & out the new LS is definitely a winner.

Report Abuse

Lexus LS is a great car, just a little less so

Mike W., 01/22/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

This is my third Lexus LS. My three priorities for purchasing the LS have been: 1) comfort - a silky smooth ride where you don't even know you're moving unless accelerating or braking; 2) total quiet; and 3) an extraordinary sound system. My fourth reason would be reliability/repairs. Items rarely break in an LS - but when/if it ultimately happens (I kept my last one for 16 years) any repair is expensive. In 2018 Lexus completely redesigned the LS. Although the LS never looked particularly attractive before, the 2018 exterior styling actually was appealing and the interior stunning. However, a big disappointment is the Lexus decision to reduce the comfort of the ride. Lexus has chosen to "have a more road feel for the LS to appeal to younger drivers". I don't understand how feeling the bumps in the road is considered an asset, particularly at this price level. After all the car handles well, even better than before, but it's not a performance car. The Lexus LS remains a dependable car and I enjoy it. But with this price range I am more open to considering a different make next time, particularly if the LS does not restore the comfort ride.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all LS 500s for sale

Related Used 2018 Lexus LS 500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles