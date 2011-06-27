Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 Consumer Reviews
no need to buy the warranty
My son was born and after much research i bought my wife an 03 LS430 with 90k.Purchased a two year warranty from the dealership which i never used.I have had the car for 3yrs now..not even a mere check engine light.This is the best luxury car for the money period.We love it and compared to benz or a bmw(which i still own )he makes them look like Divas that are all bark no bite.
This car makes me smile
2018... I have had the LS for 15 years, the only repairs i have had are brake pads, timing belt( recommended at 85,000) and 1 battery. It runs like a beast on the highway, but rides smooth, car can cruise at 90 + MPH all day long. I originally purchased the car because of the room for the driver, I am 6-6 and this car fit better then all the luxury sedans on the market at the time. I am impressed with the comfort, reliability, no parts have been replaced. This may be the best car ever produced, I'am not joking . NOTE this is not a sports car, it is a luxury cruiser and it preforms well in that task.
Brake replacement needed every 40,000
I absolutely adore the LS 430. I owned an Explorer pre LS and I will never go back. Maintenance on my LS 430 is less than I paid on my Ford! It drives like a dream in town & the hwy. The gas mileage is pretty good for the wt of the vehicle and everyone is always comfortable. I feel very safe and secure & do not worry about being stranded. I put a set of brakes on front and rear at 34,000 and now at 76,500 they are telling me I need front and rear brakes again. Leaves me wondering-shouldn't brakes last longer. I am not a 2 ft driver nor do I slam the brakes at stops.The other issue I have is the trunk will not stay open on its own. Other than these two issues I am SOLD on this brand.
Driving a perfect "10" everyday
My 2003 Lexus 430 LS is equipped with the Ultra Luxury package and I bought it new. I cannot imagine a more dependable beautiful lifestyle. Everyday on the road you know that you are always the best ride without pretending. Is there any ride more quiet/ I don't think so. This car is simply the best all around, elegant, classy, smoothest and most reliable vehicle I have ever driven in my life. And that is alot to say since I have owned and /or been the primary driver of over 30 cars purchased without limit. They were all excellent vehicles, but the 03 Lexus 420 LS w/ Ultra Luxury package is like driving in heaven every day.
2003 LS430---$ for $---Best Luxury Car EVER Made
Recently purchase a one owner 2003 LS430.....This was a 1 owner CEO's car that was garage kept..... After 6 months, I am floored by the quality and performance of this vehicle. This car has 238,000 original miles and has had only routine maintanance. I am having the extensive 90K service which will include more than just the timing belt and water pump..(will do tensioner, seals, bearings, etc while already there).. Getting done next week (Using only OEM materials--Aisin, etc...)..There are no signs of leaking, its strictly preventative, and Lets me know I'm good for another 100K or so!!.. I challenge you to find another luxury car that will go 238K on original TB/WP and hasn't needed any repair other than routine maintenance (brakes, fluids, etc) ... Feels like a plane at takeoff , only there is no noise, and the trans is still whisper quiet and shifts are undetectable. Mark Levinson sound system compliments the car perfectly...(Not meant for deep pounding base songs, but rather excels with classical, smooth jazz, as well as rock and most pop)..I replaced the foam surround on the rear deck subwoofer , other than that, there is really no wear or broken items that would keep you from thinking your not in a much more newer car. Speaks Volumes for the fit , finish, and quality of the materials used during the build... Navigation CD was $10 on ebay and was upgraded in a minute... Still havent mastered the voice commands available to me, but its a learning curve for a middle aged man. I'll be going through the suspension next as I'm sure the wearable rubber parts could use replacement by now (front end bushings and the like). Again, keep in mind, everything is all original with 238K miles and 14 years of time on them!!..I look forward to finding 2005 or 2006 to add to my garage (as I'd like to have an LS with the 6 speed transmission as well).......UPDATE...Feb 2018.....Still performing!! Still enjoying!!......................UPDATE 8-27-2020.......Still enjoying.....also, LOVE LOVE LOVE how the LS430 now OUTRANKS the LS460 in customer satisfaction now that the ls460 had time to either prove or disprove that it was as reliable as the 430.....4.9 out of 5 stars for the ls430.....4.7 for the ls460 LOL
