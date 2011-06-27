Used 2003 Lexus LS 430 Consumer Reviews

no need to buy the warranty eazege , 08/17/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful My son was born and after much research i bought my wife an 03 LS430 with 90k.Purchased a two year warranty from the dealership which i never used.I have had the car for 3yrs now..not even a mere check engine light.This is the best luxury car for the money period.We love it and compared to benz or a bmw(which i still own )he makes them look like Divas that are all bark no bite. Report Abuse

This car makes me smile Jim Rich , 04/06/2018 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful 2018... I have had the LS for 15 years, the only repairs i have had are brake pads, timing belt( recommended at 85,000) and 1 battery. It runs like a beast on the highway, but rides smooth, car can cruise at 90 + MPH all day long. I originally purchased the car because of the room for the driver, I am 6-6 and this car fit better then all the luxury sedans on the market at the time. I am impressed with the comfort, reliability, no parts have been replaced. This may be the best car ever produced, I'am not joking . NOTE this is not a sports car, it is a luxury cruiser and it preforms well in that task. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Brake replacement needed every 40,000 lexygirl , 12/19/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I absolutely adore the LS 430. I owned an Explorer pre LS and I will never go back. Maintenance on my LS 430 is less than I paid on my Ford! It drives like a dream in town & the hwy. The gas mileage is pretty good for the wt of the vehicle and everyone is always comfortable. I feel very safe and secure & do not worry about being stranded. I put a set of brakes on front and rear at 34,000 and now at 76,500 they are telling me I need front and rear brakes again. Leaves me wondering-shouldn't brakes last longer. I am not a 2 ft driver nor do I slam the brakes at stops.The other issue I have is the trunk will not stay open on its own. Other than these two issues I am SOLD on this brand. Report Abuse

Driving a perfect "10" everyday Champerty , 03/02/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 2003 Lexus 430 LS is equipped with the Ultra Luxury package and I bought it new. I cannot imagine a more dependable beautiful lifestyle. Everyday on the road you know that you are always the best ride without pretending. Is there any ride more quiet/ I don't think so. This car is simply the best all around, elegant, classy, smoothest and most reliable vehicle I have ever driven in my life. And that is alot to say since I have owned and /or been the primary driver of over 30 cars purchased without limit. They were all excellent vehicles, but the 03 Lexus 420 LS w/ Ultra Luxury package is like driving in heaven every day. Report Abuse