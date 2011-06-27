Estimated values
2010 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,362
|$10,823
|$12,424
|Clean
|$7,651
|$9,905
|$11,364
|Average
|$6,230
|$8,069
|$9,245
|Rough
|$4,809
|$6,232
|$7,125
Estimated values
2010 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,248
|$10,737
|$12,355
|Clean
|$7,547
|$9,826
|$11,301
|Average
|$6,146
|$8,004
|$9,194
|Rough
|$4,744
|$6,182
|$7,086