Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 CT 200h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,050
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG42
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)511.7/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG42
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Cargo mat, Wheel locks, Rear bumper appliqueyes
Premium Package w/Navigationyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Cargo mat, Wheel locksyes
Leather Packageyes
Premium Package w/o Navigationyes
Premium Package w/Backup Camerayes
Seat Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Ashtray Cupyes
F Sport w/Black Leather Interioryes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Lineryes
Cargo Net - Envelope w/Pouchesyes
Premium Carpet Floor Matsyes
Key Gloveyes
F Sport w/Black NuLuxe Interioryes
Glass Breakage Sensoryes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Exterior Options
F-Sport Wheel Upgradeyes
Aero Kityes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
LED Headlampsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
Gross weight4065 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length170.1 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Ultra White
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Starfire Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Water Grey, leather
  • Perforated Black, leather
  • Ecru, leatherette
  • Caramel, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
