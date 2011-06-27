Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,321
|$29,569
|$34,044
|Clean
|$23,308
|$28,314
|$32,530
|Average
|$21,282
|$25,803
|$29,503
|Rough
|$19,256
|$23,291
|$26,476
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,759
|$26,191
|$29,147
|Clean
|$21,811
|$25,079
|$27,851
|Average
|$19,915
|$22,854
|$25,260
|Rough
|$18,019
|$20,630
|$22,668
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,140
|$27,751
|$30,864
|Clean
|$23,135
|$26,573
|$29,492
|Average
|$21,124
|$24,216
|$26,747
|Rough
|$19,113
|$21,859
|$24,003
Estimated values
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,633
|$39,907
|$43,622
|Clean
|$34,149
|$38,213
|$41,683
|Average
|$31,180
|$34,824
|$37,805
|Rough
|$28,212
|$31,434
|$33,926