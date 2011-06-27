Used 2017 Kia Soul EV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Quick car top quality all around

Jeff, 06/09/2019
e 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Kia has created a very high quality product in their 2017 Soul EV. It is a fantastic winter car, heated seats and steering wheel, iPhone app to warm it up while plugged in. We use it as our urban car in a two car household. You may not even need a 220 volt charger, ours works fine on the supplied 110volt charger. We leased it but we plan to purchase it at lease end.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Whoopie Goldburg

A.J. Eisenbart, 08/29/2018
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This Kia Soul Plus is everything I thought it would be for comfort, reliability and safety. I get many compliments from my passengers, having completed over 500 LYFT Rides so far. My previous car was a Honda CRV, and I do miss the storage capability compared to the KIA. I added blind spot mirrors to my KIA because I am only 5'3" tall. Overall rating is still 5 Stars.

Safety
Value
Not worth the Headache

John Campbell, 06/01/2019
+ 4dr Wagon (electric DD)
2 of 10 people found this review helpful

The 2017 is not worth it. You will need to constantly charge the battery and that’s very time consuming. I have complained to Kia and the BBB and FTC and they don’t even have the decency to contact me. When I leased it I got 120 mikes to the full charge. After six months it dropped to 100. I have health issues so therefore many doctors appointments and it is a nuisance to keep charged. But Kia doesn’t see to care. I was told that it is not meant for someone in my situation and driving habits. Come on then Kia help me out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
