Used 2017 Kia Soul EV Consumer Reviews
Quick car top quality all around
Kia has created a very high quality product in their 2017 Soul EV. It is a fantastic winter car, heated seats and steering wheel, iPhone app to warm it up while plugged in. We use it as our urban car in a two car household. You may not even need a 220 volt charger, ours works fine on the supplied 110volt charger. We leased it but we plan to purchase it at lease end.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Whoopie Goldburg
This Kia Soul Plus is everything I thought it would be for comfort, reliability and safety. I get many compliments from my passengers, having completed over 500 LYFT Rides so far. My previous car was a Honda CRV, and I do miss the storage capability compared to the KIA. I added blind spot mirrors to my KIA because I am only 5'3" tall. Overall rating is still 5 Stars.
- Safety
- Value
Not worth the Headache
The 2017 is not worth it. You will need to constantly charge the battery and that’s very time consuming. I have complained to Kia and the BBB and FTC and they don’t even have the decency to contact me. When I leased it I got 120 mikes to the full charge. After six months it dropped to 100. I have health issues so therefore many doctors appointments and it is a nuisance to keep charged. But Kia doesn’t see to care. I was told that it is not meant for someone in my situation and driving habits. Come on then Kia help me out.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Soul EV
Related Used 2017 Kia Soul EV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento