Estimated values
2015 Kia K900 Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,750
|$19,368
|$21,901
|Clean
|$15,914
|$18,405
|$20,810
|Average
|$14,242
|$16,478
|$18,628
|Rough
|$12,570
|$14,552
|$16,447
Estimated values
2015 Kia K900 Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,794
|$19,337
|$21,796
|Clean
|$15,955
|$18,375
|$20,710
|Average
|$14,279
|$16,452
|$18,539
|Rough
|$12,602
|$14,528
|$16,368