Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,276
|$4,554
|$5,686
|Clean
|$3,088
|$4,295
|$5,341
|Average
|$2,710
|$3,776
|$4,651
|Rough
|$2,332
|$3,258
|$3,960
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,584
|$4,939
|$6,140
|Clean
|$3,378
|$4,658
|$5,767
|Average
|$2,965
|$4,095
|$5,022
|Rough
|$2,552
|$3,533
|$4,276
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,782
|$3,946
|$4,973
|Clean
|$2,622
|$3,721
|$4,671
|Average
|$2,301
|$3,272
|$4,068
|Rough
|$1,981
|$2,823
|$3,464
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,473
|$4,803
|$5,981
|Clean
|$3,273
|$4,530
|$5,618
|Average
|$2,872
|$3,983
|$4,892
|Rough
|$2,472
|$3,436
|$4,166
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,992
|$4,230
|$5,323
|Clean
|$2,820
|$3,989
|$5,000
|Average
|$2,475
|$3,507
|$4,354
|Rough
|$2,130
|$3,026
|$3,707
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,794
|$5,205
|$6,457
|Clean
|$3,575
|$4,908
|$6,065
|Average
|$3,138
|$4,316
|$5,281
|Rough
|$2,701
|$3,723
|$4,497