  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fiesta
  4. Used 2013 Ford Fiesta
  5. Appraisal value

2013 Ford Fiesta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,276$4,554$5,686
Clean$3,088$4,295$5,341
Average$2,710$3,776$4,651
Rough$2,332$3,258$3,960
Sell my 2013 Ford Fiesta with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Fiesta near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,584$4,939$6,140
Clean$3,378$4,658$5,767
Average$2,965$4,095$5,022
Rough$2,552$3,533$4,276
Sell my 2013 Ford Fiesta with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Fiesta near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,782$3,946$4,973
Clean$2,622$3,721$4,671
Average$2,301$3,272$4,068
Rough$1,981$2,823$3,464
Sell my 2013 Ford Fiesta with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Fiesta near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,473$4,803$5,981
Clean$3,273$4,530$5,618
Average$2,872$3,983$4,892
Rough$2,472$3,436$4,166
Sell my 2013 Ford Fiesta with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Fiesta near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,992$4,230$5,323
Clean$2,820$3,989$5,000
Average$2,475$3,507$4,354
Rough$2,130$3,026$3,707
Sell my 2013 Ford Fiesta with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Fiesta near you
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,794$5,205$6,457
Clean$3,575$4,908$6,065
Average$3,138$4,316$5,281
Rough$2,701$3,723$4,497
Sell my 2013 Ford Fiesta with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Fiesta near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ford Fiesta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Fiesta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,622 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,721 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Fiesta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Fiesta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,622 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,721 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ford Fiesta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford Fiesta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,622 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,721 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ford Fiesta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ford Fiesta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Ford Fiesta ranges from $1,981 to $4,973, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Ford Fiesta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.