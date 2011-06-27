Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,153
|$8,974
|$10,860
|Clean
|$6,832
|$8,581
|$10,352
|Average
|$6,191
|$7,794
|$9,335
|Rough
|$5,549
|$7,007
|$8,318
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,724
|$5,935
|$7,192
|Clean
|$4,512
|$5,675
|$6,855
|Average
|$4,088
|$5,155
|$6,182
|Rough
|$3,665
|$4,635
|$5,508
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,980
|$6,410
|$7,884
|Clean
|$4,757
|$6,129
|$7,515
|Average
|$4,310
|$5,567
|$6,776
|Rough
|$3,864
|$5,005
|$6,038
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,438
|$7,975
|$9,573
|Clean
|$6,150
|$7,625
|$9,125
|Average
|$5,572
|$6,926
|$8,228
|Rough
|$4,995
|$6,227
|$7,332
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,982
|$7,503
|$9,081
|Clean
|$5,714
|$7,174
|$8,655
|Average
|$5,178
|$6,517
|$7,805
|Rough
|$4,641
|$5,859
|$6,955
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,351
|$6,899
|$8,493
|Clean
|$5,111
|$6,597
|$8,095
|Average
|$4,631
|$5,992
|$7,300
|Rough
|$4,151
|$5,387
|$6,505
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,413
|$7,041
|$8,714
|Clean
|$5,170
|$6,732
|$8,306
|Average
|$4,685
|$6,115
|$7,490
|Rough
|$4,200
|$5,498
|$6,674
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,809
|$7,424
|$9,091
|Clean
|$5,549
|$7,099
|$8,665
|Average
|$5,028
|$6,448
|$7,814
|Rough
|$4,507
|$5,797
|$6,963
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,256
|$7,922
|$9,646
|Clean
|$5,975
|$7,575
|$9,194
|Average
|$5,414
|$6,880
|$8,291
|Rough
|$4,853
|$6,186
|$7,388
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,159
|$6,581
|$8,050
|Clean
|$4,928
|$6,293
|$7,673
|Average
|$4,465
|$5,716
|$6,919
|Rough
|$4,003
|$5,139
|$6,165
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,111
|$8,758
|$10,473
|Clean
|$6,793
|$8,374
|$9,983
|Average
|$6,155
|$7,606
|$9,002
|Rough
|$5,517
|$6,838
|$8,021
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,605
|$7,151
|$8,748
|Clean
|$5,353
|$6,837
|$8,338
|Average
|$4,851
|$6,211
|$7,519
|Rough
|$4,348
|$5,584
|$6,699
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,348
|$8,209
|$10,125
|Clean
|$6,063
|$7,850
|$9,651
|Average
|$5,494
|$7,130
|$8,703
|Rough
|$4,925
|$6,410
|$7,754
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,651
|$8,387
|$10,183
|Clean
|$6,353
|$8,019
|$9,706
|Average
|$5,756
|$7,284
|$8,752
|Rough
|$5,160
|$6,549
|$7,799
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,378
|$9,194
|$11,079
|Clean
|$7,047
|$8,791
|$10,560
|Average
|$6,386
|$7,985
|$9,523
|Rough
|$5,724
|$7,179
|$8,485
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,308
|$6,896
|$8,529
|Clean
|$5,070
|$6,594
|$8,130
|Average
|$4,594
|$5,990
|$7,331
|Rough
|$4,118
|$5,385
|$6,532