2015 Chevrolet Sonic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,153$8,974$10,860
Clean$6,832$8,581$10,352
Average$6,191$7,794$9,335
Rough$5,549$7,007$8,318
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,724$5,935$7,192
Clean$4,512$5,675$6,855
Average$4,088$5,155$6,182
Rough$3,665$4,635$5,508
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,980$6,410$7,884
Clean$4,757$6,129$7,515
Average$4,310$5,567$6,776
Rough$3,864$5,005$6,038
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,438$7,975$9,573
Clean$6,150$7,625$9,125
Average$5,572$6,926$8,228
Rough$4,995$6,227$7,332
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,982$7,503$9,081
Clean$5,714$7,174$8,655
Average$5,178$6,517$7,805
Rough$4,641$5,859$6,955
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,351$6,899$8,493
Clean$5,111$6,597$8,095
Average$4,631$5,992$7,300
Rough$4,151$5,387$6,505
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,413$7,041$8,714
Clean$5,170$6,732$8,306
Average$4,685$6,115$7,490
Rough$4,200$5,498$6,674
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,809$7,424$9,091
Clean$5,549$7,099$8,665
Average$5,028$6,448$7,814
Rough$4,507$5,797$6,963
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,256$7,922$9,646
Clean$5,975$7,575$9,194
Average$5,414$6,880$8,291
Rough$4,853$6,186$7,388
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,159$6,581$8,050
Clean$4,928$6,293$7,673
Average$4,465$5,716$6,919
Rough$4,003$5,139$6,165
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,111$8,758$10,473
Clean$6,793$8,374$9,983
Average$6,155$7,606$9,002
Rough$5,517$6,838$8,021
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,605$7,151$8,748
Clean$5,353$6,837$8,338
Average$4,851$6,211$7,519
Rough$4,348$5,584$6,699
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,348$8,209$10,125
Clean$6,063$7,850$9,651
Average$5,494$7,130$8,703
Rough$4,925$6,410$7,754
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,651$8,387$10,183
Clean$6,353$8,019$9,706
Average$5,756$7,284$8,752
Rough$5,160$6,549$7,799
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,378$9,194$11,079
Clean$7,047$8,791$10,560
Average$6,386$7,985$9,523
Rough$5,724$7,179$8,485
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,308$6,896$8,529
Clean$5,070$6,594$8,130
Average$4,594$5,990$7,331
Rough$4,118$5,385$6,532
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Sonic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,757 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,129 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Sonic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,757 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,129 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,757 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,129 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Sonic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Sonic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic ranges from $3,864 to $7,884, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.