Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,742$21,205$22,734
Clean$19,241$20,659$22,141
Average$18,240$19,569$20,955
Rough$17,238$18,479$19,770
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,565$24,064$25,630
Clean$21,993$23,445$24,962
Average$20,848$22,208$23,625
Rough$19,703$20,971$22,288
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,698$20,297$21,967
Clean$18,223$19,775$21,394
Average$17,275$18,732$20,249
Rough$16,326$17,688$19,103
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,134$19,638$21,210
Clean$17,674$19,134$20,657
Average$16,754$18,124$19,550
Rough$15,834$17,114$18,444
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,647$21,157$22,734
Clean$19,148$20,613$22,141
Average$18,152$19,525$20,955
Rough$17,155$18,438$19,770
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,486$21,954$23,488
Clean$19,966$21,389$22,875
Average$18,927$20,261$21,650
Rough$17,888$19,132$20,425
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,840$23,186$24,591
Clean$21,286$22,590$23,950
Average$20,178$21,398$22,668
Rough$19,071$20,206$21,385
Sell my 2017 Buick Envision with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Envision near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Buick Envision on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Buick Envision with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,674 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,134 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Buick Envision. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Buick Envision and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Buick Envision ranges from $15,834 to $21,210, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Buick Envision is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.