Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,742
|$21,205
|$22,734
|Clean
|$19,241
|$20,659
|$22,141
|Average
|$18,240
|$19,569
|$20,955
|Rough
|$17,238
|$18,479
|$19,770
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,565
|$24,064
|$25,630
|Clean
|$21,993
|$23,445
|$24,962
|Average
|$20,848
|$22,208
|$23,625
|Rough
|$19,703
|$20,971
|$22,288
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,698
|$20,297
|$21,967
|Clean
|$18,223
|$19,775
|$21,394
|Average
|$17,275
|$18,732
|$20,249
|Rough
|$16,326
|$17,688
|$19,103
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,134
|$19,638
|$21,210
|Clean
|$17,674
|$19,134
|$20,657
|Average
|$16,754
|$18,124
|$19,550
|Rough
|$15,834
|$17,114
|$18,444
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,647
|$21,157
|$22,734
|Clean
|$19,148
|$20,613
|$22,141
|Average
|$18,152
|$19,525
|$20,955
|Rough
|$17,155
|$18,438
|$19,770
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,486
|$21,954
|$23,488
|Clean
|$19,966
|$21,389
|$22,875
|Average
|$18,927
|$20,261
|$21,650
|Rough
|$17,888
|$19,132
|$20,425
Estimated values
2017 Buick Envision Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,840
|$23,186
|$24,591
|Clean
|$21,286
|$22,590
|$23,950
|Average
|$20,178
|$21,398
|$22,668
|Rough
|$19,071
|$20,206
|$21,385