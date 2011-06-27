Estimated values
2004 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,028
|$2,960
|$3,473
|Clean
|$1,806
|$2,641
|$3,098
|Average
|$1,364
|$2,003
|$2,348
|Rough
|$922
|$1,365
|$1,598
Estimated values
2004 Cadillac DeVille DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,901
|$2,485
|$2,811
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,218
|$2,508
|Average
|$1,279
|$1,682
|$1,901
|Rough
|$864
|$1,147
|$1,293
Estimated values
2004 Cadillac DeVille DHS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,042
|$3,046
|$3,599
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,718
|$3,211
|Average
|$1,373
|$2,062
|$2,433
|Rough
|$928
|$1,405
|$1,656