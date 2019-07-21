2019 Kia K900
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The fully redesigned 2019 K900, Kia's second crack at the large luxury sedan segment, shares nothing with its predecessor aside from its mission. This value- and comfort-oriented sedan is replete with space, features and the appearance of luxury. While an improvement over the previous K900, this all-new sedan still has some shortcomings.
With a turbocharged V6 and standard all-wheel drive, the 2019 K900 makes a distinct move away from the first-gen car's available V8 and rear-wheel drive. The V6 does not disappoint, delivering plenty of punch even from a standstill and hustling this big sedan up to speed with authority.
Oddly enough, the new K900's ride quality is inescapably fidgety and busy, and there's more road noise than we expect. These qualities aren't the byproduct of a more handling-oriented strategy either — the K900 is meant to be a cruiser, not a muscle-bound sport sedan.
On a more positive note, the K900's ample space will win over anyone who wants to stretch out. And whether in the front or back seat, occupants are treated to an abundance of comfort features. Overall, the K900 has its merits, but superior refinement can still be found from rival sedans such as the BMW 7 Series.
Kia K900 models
The 2019 Kia K900 is a full-size luxury sedan that seats five passengers. It's available in one trim level: V6 Luxury.
The V6 Luxury's standard equipment includes a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine (365 horsepower, 376 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. There are no optional engines or drive types.
Its list of standard features is quite long. Among other items it includes 19-inch wheels, heated and auto-dimming side mirrors, full LED lighting, automatic wipers, a traditional sunroof (a panoramic sunroof is not available), a hands-free trunklid, and keyless ignition and entry.
Cabin features include leather upholstery, a 16-way power-adjustable driver's seat (with adjustable lumbar and side bolsters), three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, wireless charging, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a 17-speaker Lexicon premium audio system.
The sole option is the VIP package, which includes an LCD instrument cluster, power-adjustable and ventilated rear seats, a wireless charging pad for the rear seats, and a premium headliner.
We bought 2019 K900 early this year and have about 6000 miles so far including road trips. We have nothing but great things to say as the car makes feel so great every time we drive it. It is fast, quiet, beautiful inside and out, dash board is fantastic and there isn’t a thing I have complain about. In the past, I had E430, BMW, Corvett, and many Japanese cars but recently I felt that Japanese car makers are cheapening out on the materials and charge more for all options so we decide to give Korean company a try based on many reviews I read. What a car!! Oh!, many friends and family members asked us why KIA with that kind of money but once they ride inside with us, they all go “WOW”. We really don’t care much for brand names and we are so happy with our decision so far. Go KIA???
Great value, great ride, great safety features. The car is rock solid on the road, lane centering and adaptive cruise work as advertised. The camera images are all clear with great resolution, outstanding car for highway cruising. First oil change the dealership left one oil pan cover off completely, and only put in one screw out of four to mount the other panel, (they have to be removed to change the oil). One panel they replaced when I got back from my trip, the other was back ordered three months. Car is great, gas mileage on the highway at 70 mph is almost 30 mpg.
I researched this vehicle over several months and could not find this value anywhere, especially with all the features included in the base price. I bought 30 days ago and got a great deal with financing (below $50,000.00). I have driven less than 1,000 miles so far, but continue to be impressed every time I drive it. My first drive was 350 miles. The drive was so pleasant I didn't feel tired like I normally do following such a lengthy drive.
I traded in my Equus for the K900. I loved that Equus but it was always breaking down. Three times in 5 years the dealer had the car for over a month to fix. The K900 is better in just about every way. Comfort, features, handling, convenience are all great. Turbos kick in and car takes off. Or you can just drive sedately. Car has so many features that my only complaint is that sometimes I forget what they all are. I just discovered that XM radio records as it plays back, so you can pause the radio and resume where you left off. Car warns you if you are exiting from vechicle and a car is coming from behind. Feature list is too long to list. 8,800 miles and so far rock solid and no problems.
2019 Kia K900 videos2019 Kia K900 Review
2019 Kia K900 Review
MARK TAKAHASHI: What we have here is the fully redesigned all-new 2019 KIA K900. Here in Korea, though, it's known as the K9. Compared to the last generation, it is slightly bigger on the inside, as well as the outside. When it goes on sale this fall, it will start in the mid $50,000 range. At that price, it competes against the likes of the Mercedes E-class and BMW 5 Series. In terms of size, though, it's comparable to the S-class and 7 series. Similarly equipped, they'll cost more than twice as much as the K900. Yesterday I had a chance to drive around a Korean spec K900, and here's what I thought. Under the hood of this Kia K900 is a 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 that puts out 365 horsepower. If that all sounds familiar, well, it's the same engine that's in the Kia Stinger. You also get all-wheel drive standard and an 8-speed automatic transmission. I'm at a red light right now waiting for it to turn green. That's pretty authoritative right there. Of course, as a luxury sedan, comfort is paramount. These seats are very comfortable. There's a ton of adjustments. They're well-shaped, and they're ventilated as standard equipment, which is great on this hot and humid day. You also have these selectable drive modes that you pretty much get in any car today. So you have custom modes. You have the comfort mode. That's the default. And you have the sport mode, which sharpens things up. One thing I'm noticing as I just hit that button, the side bolsters close in, giving you a little more lateral support. Interesting touch. I don't know of any other cars that do that. I am feeling a lot of these bumps and ruts and imperfections in the road, obviously, more than you would with an S-class that has a magic suspension and maybe even just a base 7 Series. But you know what? Considering the price, it's really quite good. As far road noise goes, I'm hearing a lot more than I did with the last generation. But that's not entirely a knock completely against this new K900. The last K900 actually felt rather big and overly soft and not all that confidence-inspiring on a winding road. Visibility is quite good as well. I can see around me just find. This A-pillar is well enough out of my way through left turns. And helping visibility is kind of an adaptation of what Honda has for their LaneWatch system. When you hit a turn signal, left or right, a camera image of the left or right side will actually show up in the instrument panel. I'm not a fan of those systems in general. I mean, that's what mirrors are for anyway, right? And honestly, they teach you in driver training to look over your shoulder to make sure nothing's there. On top of that, you also have a blind spot warning system, as well as all the rear cross traffic and other advanced safety features that are pretty much just standard throughout all of the class. As you'd expect, the backseats of the K900 are as nice as the front seats. The material's quality is as good with this lovely matte wood and beige premium leather. I have a sunshade here that's manual and a power rear sunshade. I have a decent amount of headroom. I'm only 5' 10". I have my own climate control back here, as well as ventilated seats and heated seats. This particular K900, I have sort of an executive back seat. One thing I really like that I just discovered, with one press of a button, I go into rest mode. So it reclines at its maximum. The front seat folds and slides all the way forward. So I have maximum leg room. And it's lovely. Now, it doesn't have the typical executive rear seat package that has the ottoman that folds out and a foot rest, but considering the price, I'm not complaining. On the back of the front seat is an entertainment screen. It's nice and sharp. And even in this direct sunlight, it's not washing out. There are plenty of media sources you can connect to as well. And there's a wireless charging pad back here. Now, because of these powered rear luxury seats, the problem is they won't fall flat if you need more cargo. There is a center passthrough for longer objects. But considering how big the trunk is, also not that big of an issue. All things considered, it meets expectations for a premium luxury vehicle that costs twice as much. This all-new K900 is a huge improvement for sure. It drives really well. It handles very sharply. But as a result, the ride's a little stiff. I'm a big fan of the interior, but honestly, I think the exterior could use a little bit more personality. It is early going at the moment, though. And the US spec version will definitely have some changes. What won't change, though, is its value proposition. You get a ton of luxury for the money. So if you happen to have a champagne case on a soju budget, stick around. We'll have more information and driving impressions of the US spec model in a few months. For more information on the K900, as well as its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com If you want to see more videos like this, hit subscribe.
Edmunds Senior Writer Mark Takahashi traveled all the way to South Korea to check out the all-new 2019 Kia K900. The U.S.-spec version will show up in dealerships in the fall and will have some differences to the Korean-spec model in this video, but those differences should be minor. From initial impressions, comfort and how it drives, this review is a good indication of what we can expect.
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$59,900
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite K900 safety features:
- Surround View Monitor
- Offers four different views around the car. It's useful when parking, and especially when in reverse.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Emits an aural and side-mirror visual warning when a vehicle is detected alongside the K900.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver of an unintended lane change if the car drifts out of its lane without the turn signal engaged.
Kia K900 vs. the competition
Kia K900 vs. Kia Cadenza
Value-minded shoppers might consider the Cadenza as an alternative to the K900. They should be aware that, while it is indeed much less expensive than the K900, it forgoes the presence and staggeringly long features list of its bigger brother. Still, the Cadenza is no slouch in the legroom and features department.
Kia K900 vs. Genesis G80
For the same money as the K900, shoppers can buy a top-trim Genesis G80. These two sedans share their basic platform, although the G80 has a shorter wheelbase and length. While its back seat is smaller as a consequence of its tidier dimensions, the G80's available powerful V8 and quiet cabin stand in contrast to those of the K900.
Kia K900 vs. Kia Stinger
Those looking for a sportier four-door should consider the Stinger. It's smaller and less opulently equipped than the K900 but is much more engaging to drive. The Stinger is also substantially less expensive. The characters of these two cars are quite divergent. If you're already thinking the K900 is your kind of ride, the Stinger probably isn't for you.
