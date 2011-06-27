  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,278$2,986$3,404
Clean$2,066$2,711$3,083
Average$1,641$2,161$2,442
Rough$1,217$1,611$1,800
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,686$2,182$2,475
Clean$1,529$1,981$2,242
Average$1,215$1,579$1,775
Rough$901$1,177$1,309
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,857$2,471$2,831
Clean$1,684$2,244$2,564
Average$1,339$1,788$2,030
Rough$993$1,333$1,497
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,840$2,903$3,510
Clean$1,668$2,635$3,179
Average$1,326$2,100$2,518
Rough$983$1,566$1,856
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,181$3,194$3,779
Clean$1,978$2,900$3,423
Average$1,571$2,311$2,710
Rough$1,165$1,723$1,998
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,151$3,414$4,136
Clean$1,951$3,100$3,746
Average$1,550$2,471$2,966
Rough$1,150$1,842$2,187
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,191$3,217$3,808
Clean$1,987$2,921$3,450
Average$1,579$2,328$2,732
Rough$1,171$1,735$2,014
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,355$3,714$4,491
Clean$2,135$3,372$4,068
Average$1,697$2,687$3,221
Rough$1,258$2,003$2,375
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,667$2,104$2,365
Clean$1,512$1,911$2,142
Average$1,201$1,523$1,696
Rough$891$1,135$1,250
Estimated values
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,703$2,272$2,605
Clean$1,545$2,063$2,359
Average$1,228$1,644$1,868
Rough$910$1,225$1,377
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,063 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen New Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,063 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,063 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle ranges from $910 to $2,605, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.