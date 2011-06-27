Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,278
|$2,986
|$3,404
|Clean
|$2,066
|$2,711
|$3,083
|Average
|$1,641
|$2,161
|$2,442
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,611
|$1,800
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,686
|$2,182
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,529
|$1,981
|$2,242
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,579
|$1,775
|Rough
|$901
|$1,177
|$1,309
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,857
|$2,471
|$2,831
|Clean
|$1,684
|$2,244
|$2,564
|Average
|$1,339
|$1,788
|$2,030
|Rough
|$993
|$1,333
|$1,497
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$2,903
|$3,510
|Clean
|$1,668
|$2,635
|$3,179
|Average
|$1,326
|$2,100
|$2,518
|Rough
|$983
|$1,566
|$1,856
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,181
|$3,194
|$3,779
|Clean
|$1,978
|$2,900
|$3,423
|Average
|$1,571
|$2,311
|$2,710
|Rough
|$1,165
|$1,723
|$1,998
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,151
|$3,414
|$4,136
|Clean
|$1,951
|$3,100
|$3,746
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,471
|$2,966
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,842
|$2,187
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,191
|$3,217
|$3,808
|Clean
|$1,987
|$2,921
|$3,450
|Average
|$1,579
|$2,328
|$2,732
|Rough
|$1,171
|$1,735
|$2,014
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,355
|$3,714
|$4,491
|Clean
|$2,135
|$3,372
|$4,068
|Average
|$1,697
|$2,687
|$3,221
|Rough
|$1,258
|$2,003
|$2,375
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,104
|$2,365
|Clean
|$1,512
|$1,911
|$2,142
|Average
|$1,201
|$1,523
|$1,696
|Rough
|$891
|$1,135
|$1,250
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,703
|$2,272
|$2,605
|Clean
|$1,545
|$2,063
|$2,359
|Average
|$1,228
|$1,644
|$1,868
|Rough
|$910
|$1,225
|$1,377