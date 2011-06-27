Estimated values
2005 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,184
|$3,348
|$4,000
|Clean
|$1,950
|$2,990
|$3,566
|Average
|$1,481
|$2,273
|$2,700
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,556
|$1,834
Estimated values
2005 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,894
|$2,793
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,691
|$2,494
|$2,940
|Average
|$1,285
|$1,896
|$2,226
|Rough
|$878
|$1,298
|$1,512