Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,027
|$22,644
|$24,740
|Clean
|$20,712
|$22,316
|$24,356
|Average
|$20,083
|$21,660
|$23,588
|Rough
|$19,453
|$21,004
|$22,820
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,472
|$24,047
|$26,101
|Clean
|$22,135
|$23,699
|$25,696
|Average
|$21,463
|$23,002
|$24,885
|Rough
|$20,790
|$22,306
|$24,075
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,611
|$24,242
|$26,363
|Clean
|$22,273
|$23,891
|$25,954
|Average
|$21,596
|$23,189
|$25,135
|Rough
|$20,919
|$22,486
|$24,317
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,403
|$19,961
|$21,973
|Clean
|$18,128
|$19,672
|$21,632
|Average
|$17,577
|$19,094
|$20,950
|Rough
|$17,026
|$18,516
|$20,268
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 Touring L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,972
|$21,453
|$23,378
|Clean
|$19,673
|$21,142
|$23,015
|Average
|$19,075
|$20,521
|$22,289
|Rough
|$18,477
|$19,900
|$21,563
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,052
|$18,741
|$20,906
|Clean
|$16,797
|$18,470
|$20,582
|Average
|$16,287
|$17,927
|$19,933
|Rough
|$15,776
|$17,384
|$19,284
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,929
|$24,053
|$26,780
|Clean
|$21,601
|$23,705
|$26,364
|Average
|$20,945
|$23,008
|$25,533
|Rough
|$20,288
|$22,312
|$24,701
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,180
|$22,836
|$24,982
|Clean
|$20,863
|$22,505
|$24,594
|Average
|$20,229
|$21,844
|$23,819
|Rough
|$19,596
|$21,182
|$23,043
Estimated values
2019 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,217
|$19,569
|$21,326
|Clean
|$17,944
|$19,285
|$20,995
|Average
|$17,399
|$18,718
|$20,333
|Rough
|$16,854
|$18,152
|$19,671