Estimated values
1997 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$986
|$1,800
|$2,217
|Clean
|$868
|$1,590
|$1,964
|Average
|$633
|$1,169
|$1,458
|Rough
|$399
|$748
|$952
Estimated values
1997 Ford Crown Victoria S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,009
|$1,742
|$2,118
|Clean
|$888
|$1,538
|$1,876
|Average
|$648
|$1,131
|$1,392
|Rough
|$408
|$724
|$909
Estimated values
1997 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,032
|$1,728
|$2,084
|Clean
|$909
|$1,526
|$1,846
|Average
|$663
|$1,122
|$1,370
|Rough
|$417
|$718
|$894