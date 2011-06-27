Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,354
|$1,540
|Clean
|$872
|$1,208
|$1,378
|Average
|$661
|$917
|$1,056
|Rough
|$451
|$626
|$733
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$1,913
|$2,274
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,708
|$2,036
|Average
|$807
|$1,296
|$1,560
|Rough
|$551
|$885
|$1,083
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$1,959
|$2,320
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,749
|$2,077
|Average
|$840
|$1,327
|$1,591
|Rough
|$573
|$906
|$1,105
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,634
|$2,579
|$3,050
|Clean
|$1,458
|$2,301
|$2,731
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,747
|$2,092
|Rough
|$755
|$1,192
|$1,453
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,149
|$2,479
|Clean
|$1,323
|$1,918
|$2,219
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,455
|$1,700
|Rough
|$685
|$993
|$1,181
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,416
|$2,025
|$2,325
|Clean
|$1,264
|$1,807
|$2,081
|Average
|$959
|$1,371
|$1,594
|Rough
|$654
|$936
|$1,107
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,535
|$2,403
|$2,837
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,145
|$2,540
|Average
|$1,039
|$1,628
|$1,945
|Rough
|$709
|$1,111
|$1,351
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,199
|$2,574
|Clean
|$1,289
|$1,962
|$2,304
|Average
|$978
|$1,489
|$1,765
|Rough
|$667
|$1,016
|$1,226
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$938
|$1,734
|$2,138
|Clean
|$837
|$1,548
|$1,914
|Average
|$635
|$1,175
|$1,466
|Rough
|$433
|$802
|$1,018
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,312
|$2,039
|$2,402
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,819
|$2,150
|Average
|$889
|$1,381
|$1,647
|Rough
|$606
|$942
|$1,144
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,829
|$2,976
|$3,550
|Clean
|$1,633
|$2,656
|$3,178
|Average
|$1,239
|$2,016
|$2,434
|Rough
|$845
|$1,376
|$1,691
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,730
|$3,272
|Clean
|$1,474
|$2,436
|$2,929
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,849
|$2,244
|Rough
|$763
|$1,262
|$1,558
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,267
|$2,019
|$2,397
|Clean
|$1,131
|$1,802
|$2,146
|Average
|$858
|$1,368
|$1,644
|Rough
|$585
|$934
|$1,141
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,009
|$1,673
|$2,006
|Clean
|$900
|$1,493
|$1,796
|Average
|$683
|$1,133
|$1,376
|Rough
|$466
|$773
|$955
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$2,250
|$2,671
|Clean
|$1,256
|$2,008
|$2,391
|Average
|$953
|$1,524
|$1,832
|Rough
|$650
|$1,040
|$1,272
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,096
|$1,792
|$2,140
|Clean
|$978
|$1,599
|$1,916
|Average
|$742
|$1,214
|$1,468
|Rough
|$506
|$828
|$1,019
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$2,255
|$2,677
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,012
|$2,397
|Average
|$954
|$1,527
|$1,836
|Rough
|$651
|$1,042
|$1,275
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,685
|$2,819
|$3,389
|Clean
|$1,503
|$2,516
|$3,034
|Average
|$1,141
|$1,910
|$2,324
|Rough
|$778
|$1,303
|$1,614
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$2,350
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,200
|$2,097
|$2,558
|Average
|$910
|$1,592
|$1,959
|Rough
|$621
|$1,086
|$1,361
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,621
|$2,560
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,446
|$2,284
|$2,712
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,734
|$2,077
|Rough
|$749
|$1,183
|$1,442
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,797
|$2,545
|$2,914
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,272
|$2,609
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,724
|$1,998
|Rough
|$830
|$1,177
|$1,388
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$1,594
|$1,765
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,423
|$1,580
|Average
|$840
|$1,080
|$1,210
|Rough
|$573
|$737
|$840
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$2,144
|$2,599
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,913
|$2,327
|Average
|$839
|$1,452
|$1,782
|Rough
|$572
|$991
|$1,238
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,340
|$2,804
|Clean
|$1,262
|$2,088
|$2,510
|Average
|$958
|$1,585
|$1,923
|Rough
|$653
|$1,082
|$1,335
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,093
|$3,907
|$4,827
|Clean
|$1,868
|$3,487
|$4,321
|Average
|$1,417
|$2,647
|$3,310
|Rough
|$967
|$1,806
|$2,299
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$2,119
|$2,562
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,891
|$2,294
|Average
|$838
|$1,436
|$1,757
|Rough
|$572
|$980
|$1,220