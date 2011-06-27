  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Appraisal value

1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$977$1,354$1,540
Clean$872$1,208$1,378
Average$661$917$1,056
Rough$451$626$733
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,192$1,913$2,274
Clean$1,064$1,708$2,036
Average$807$1,296$1,560
Rough$551$885$1,083
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,241$1,959$2,320
Clean$1,107$1,749$2,077
Average$840$1,327$1,591
Rough$573$906$1,105
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,634$2,579$3,050
Clean$1,458$2,301$2,731
Average$1,106$1,747$2,092
Rough$755$1,192$1,453
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,482$2,149$2,479
Clean$1,323$1,918$2,219
Average$1,004$1,455$1,700
Rough$685$993$1,181
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,416$2,025$2,325
Clean$1,264$1,807$2,081
Average$959$1,371$1,594
Rough$654$936$1,107
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,535$2,403$2,837
Clean$1,370$2,145$2,540
Average$1,039$1,628$1,945
Rough$709$1,111$1,351
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,444$2,199$2,574
Clean$1,289$1,962$2,304
Average$978$1,489$1,765
Rough$667$1,016$1,226
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$938$1,734$2,138
Clean$837$1,548$1,914
Average$635$1,175$1,466
Rough$433$802$1,018
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,312$2,039$2,402
Clean$1,171$1,819$2,150
Average$889$1,381$1,647
Rough$606$942$1,144
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,829$2,976$3,550
Clean$1,633$2,656$3,178
Average$1,239$2,016$2,434
Rough$845$1,376$1,691
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,651$2,730$3,272
Clean$1,474$2,436$2,929
Average$1,118$1,849$2,244
Rough$763$1,262$1,558
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,267$2,019$2,397
Clean$1,131$1,802$2,146
Average$858$1,368$1,644
Rough$585$934$1,141
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,009$1,673$2,006
Clean$900$1,493$1,796
Average$683$1,133$1,376
Rough$466$773$955
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,407$2,250$2,671
Clean$1,256$2,008$2,391
Average$953$1,524$1,832
Rough$650$1,040$1,272
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,096$1,792$2,140
Clean$978$1,599$1,916
Average$742$1,214$1,468
Rough$506$828$1,019
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,410$2,255$2,677
Clean$1,258$2,012$2,397
Average$954$1,527$1,836
Rough$651$1,042$1,275
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,685$2,819$3,389
Clean$1,503$2,516$3,034
Average$1,141$1,910$2,324
Rough$778$1,303$1,614
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,344$2,350$2,857
Clean$1,200$2,097$2,558
Average$910$1,592$1,959
Rough$621$1,086$1,361
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,621$2,560$3,029
Clean$1,446$2,284$2,712
Average$1,097$1,734$2,077
Rough$749$1,183$1,442
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,797$2,545$2,914
Clean$1,604$2,272$2,609
Average$1,217$1,724$1,998
Rough$830$1,177$1,388
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,241$1,594$1,765
Clean$1,107$1,423$1,580
Average$840$1,080$1,210
Rough$573$737$840
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,239$2,144$2,599
Clean$1,106$1,913$2,327
Average$839$1,452$1,782
Rough$572$991$1,238
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,415$2,340$2,804
Clean$1,262$2,088$2,510
Average$958$1,585$1,923
Rough$653$1,082$1,335
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,093$3,907$4,827
Clean$1,868$3,487$4,321
Average$1,417$2,647$3,310
Rough$967$1,806$2,299
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,238$2,119$2,562
Clean$1,105$1,891$2,294
Average$838$1,436$1,757
Rough$572$980$1,220
Sell my 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,749 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,749 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,749 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series ranges from $573 to $2,320, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.