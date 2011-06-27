Vehicle overview

Early Kias represented a good value in their respective classes, but build quality, reliability and overall refinement were nothing to write home about compared to the Hondas and Toyotas they were up against. So when did Kia start building capable family cars and trucks that mainstream buyers would actually want to own? The turning point was the introduction of the midsize Optima sedan in 2001. Attractive, well equipped and solidly constructed, the Optima is a viable alternative to increasingly expensive Accords and Camrys. The Amanti represents Kia's first foray into the large sedan segment currently populated by the Buick LaCrosse, Chrysler 300, Ford Crown Victoria and Five Hundred, and the Toyota Avalon.

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Azera, the Amanti offers a pleasing amount of luxury while still retaining the value most consumers associate with Kia. The body style is elegant without looking tacky. Separate, round headlights with lines that sweep back through the hood have a hint of Jaguar S-Type, but the overall look is much less flowing and refined. Kia says it wanted to give the Amanti a bold look and keep it from looking like a "cookie-cutter car." The proportions are odd, but the stately, upright grille and Lincoln Town Car proportions in the rear quarters do give the car an upscale look.

Inside, the front seats offer more head- and legroom than any other full-size sedan, while the backseat offers more headroom than most competitors. Safety is one of the Amanti's hallmarks, as it comes standard with a total of eight airbags that offer extensive crash protection for all passengers, as well as standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and optional traction and stability control systems. Although the Amanti may not be the most powerful car in its class with just 200 hp from its 3.5-liter V6, its long list of standard equipment, spacious interior and above-average build and materials quality, make it one of the better values in the large sedan segment. If you need lots of room and don't want to pay much for it, the Amanti is worth checking out.