Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2006 Kia Amanti Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading amenities, spacious interior, long warranty, good value for the money.
  • Weak V6, doesn't register very high on the prestige meter.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's not the fastest or the most stylish car on the block, but Kia's Amanti is a solid alternative for shoppers who want a large sedan that's safe, well equipped and reasonably priced.

Vehicle overview

Early Kias represented a good value in their respective classes, but build quality, reliability and overall refinement were nothing to write home about compared to the Hondas and Toyotas they were up against. So when did Kia start building capable family cars and trucks that mainstream buyers would actually want to own? The turning point was the introduction of the midsize Optima sedan in 2001. Attractive, well equipped and solidly constructed, the Optima is a viable alternative to increasingly expensive Accords and Camrys. The Amanti represents Kia's first foray into the large sedan segment currently populated by the Buick LaCrosse, Chrysler 300, Ford Crown Victoria and Five Hundred, and the Toyota Avalon.

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Azera, the Amanti offers a pleasing amount of luxury while still retaining the value most consumers associate with Kia. The body style is elegant without looking tacky. Separate, round headlights with lines that sweep back through the hood have a hint of Jaguar S-Type, but the overall look is much less flowing and refined. Kia says it wanted to give the Amanti a bold look and keep it from looking like a "cookie-cutter car." The proportions are odd, but the stately, upright grille and Lincoln Town Car proportions in the rear quarters do give the car an upscale look.

Inside, the front seats offer more head- and legroom than any other full-size sedan, while the backseat offers more headroom than most competitors. Safety is one of the Amanti's hallmarks, as it comes standard with a total of eight airbags that offer extensive crash protection for all passengers, as well as standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and optional traction and stability control systems. Although the Amanti may not be the most powerful car in its class with just 200 hp from its 3.5-liter V6, its long list of standard equipment, spacious interior and above-average build and materials quality, make it one of the better values in the large sedan segment. If you need lots of room and don't want to pay much for it, the Amanti is worth checking out.

2006 Kia Amanti models

The Amanti is a large four-door sedan available in a single trim level. The standard equipment list includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a full-size spare tire, dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD player, heated leather-upholstered seats with eight-way power adjustment (four-way power for the passenger), wood grain trim, a sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls and a full set of one-touch up/down windows. Opt for the Infinity package and you'll get a 270-watt Infinity sound system with an in-dash CD changer, a trip computer with a 4-inch LCD screen, and memory settings for the mirrors and driver seat.

2006 Highlights

New standard features this year include heated leather seats, a sunroof and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Performance & mpg

The Amanti is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 200 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque. A sharp-shifting five-speed automatic transmission gives the Amanti solid performance despite its modest horsepower. The transmission includes a manual-shift mode with an LED indicator in the instrument panel.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard, while stability and traction control, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and BrakeAssist are available via an option package. Standard seat-mounted side airbags protect front occupants, while full-length side curtain airbags protect all outboard occupants. The Amanti also has active whiplash-reducing front head restraints that move up and an anti-lockout system that keeps the doors from being locked while the key is still in the ignition. A first-aid kit is a stand-alone option. The NHTSA has not crash tested the Amanti, but it earned the top rating of "Good" in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Like most vehicles in its class, the Amanti is tuned to provide a smooth, quiet ride with maximum isolation from the road. With only 200 horsepower, it lags behind the majority of its competitors, but there's enough power on tap for most driving situations. Its overall refinement level doesn't match the class-leading Toyota Avalon, but for those looking for an excellent value in this segment, the Amanti is a compelling choice.

Interior

The Amanti's interior seats five and offers the highest level of amenities ever offered in a Kia, such as dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat and a 270-watt audio system. The front seats offer more head- and legroom than any other full-size sedan. In back, occupants will find ample headroom as well, but the Chrysler 300, Ford Five Hundred and Toyota Avalon offer more legroom. The Amanti comes standard with a ski pass-through and trunk lid that utilizes concealed hinges with gas struts to keep from damaging cargo. Trunk capacity is 15.5 cubic feet, about average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Kia Amanti.

5(72%)
4(16%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
32 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Used 2006 Kia Amanti
George,11/02/2008
I traded my Jaguar S Type 4.0 for a used 2006 Kia Amanti. Ok, the Amanti is no Jaguar in terms of performance, but it's the nicest luxury car available at a sensible price. I've been admiring the Amanti since it came out in 2004.The Amanti is every bit as luxurious as the Jaguar and the leather interior is actually nicer. The bouncy American luxury-car ride will take some getting used to after the finely tuned suspension on the Jag, but it's roomier, more comfortable and much more practical. No more $128.00 oil changes and I can burn regular gas in the Amanti.
I don't need a Three blade Star
Fred Fleming,11/11/2006
The Amanti is a very comfortable car. I traded a 1999 Lincoln Town Car with a lot of interior room for the Amanti and I find it has as much interior room as the Town Car. The controls are well placed and I especially like the adjustable REAR seats for my passengers. I have the option that allows the windows to darken in the sunlight. OK, I personally don't like the rear view mirrors tilting down when I put it in Reverse. But, my wife does, so to keep her happy, I can always move the mirrors up with the controls then hit the seat memory button when I go back to forward gears and they come back in place. What I go through to keep the wife happy. She likes the car as well as I do.
We love it!
Irving & Sally Katz,11/11/2006
We've owned or leased many classy cars, i.e. Volvo, Lincoln, Cadillac, etc. and we read about the Kia Amanti and decided to look at it after dinner one night. We didn't even do a test drive, but fell in love with it at first sight, and ended up buying it that night and driving it home. We felt like we were driving on a cloud, and the Jaguarish styling was a definite plus, not to mention the classy interior and all the luxury extras that Kia installed into the Amanti. It definitely is one of the best cars we have ever owned, and we would highly recommend it to anyone looking to purchase a new car.
My second Amanti
Alex,11/11/2006
I love the comfort in driving this car. Not so good in mileage. I had a 2004 Kia Amanti, and the reliability and easy driving convinced me of buying a new one 2006. The style will change in the year 2007 and i am sorry for that.
See all 32 reviews of the 2006 Kia Amanti
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2006 Kia Amanti features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Kia Amanti

Used 2006 Kia Amanti Overview

The Used 2006 Kia Amanti is offered in the following submodels: Amanti Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

