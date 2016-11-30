Used 2004 Kia Amanti for Sale Near Me

I purchased my Amanti new in 2004. It now has 210,000 miles on it and runs great. It has been a wonderful car. Regular maintenance has kept it running perfectly. Taking it to the shop 5/2/16 to replace an engine mount - cheaper than a new car! I wish KIA was still making this car! Been looking for used Amanti with low mileage to run for another 10 years. *Since my last review, I did purchase a used Amanti with only 35,000 on it. GREAT! Such luxury! Just drove down I-95 from PA to Palm Beach - floated on the interstate! I needed to take the used KIA in for PA yearly state inspection, Went to my KIA dealership and got a loaner - A 2016 Optima - It is "junk" compared to the Amanti, What was KIA thinking by getting rid of the Amanti - They replaced it with the Cadenza, but it is way over priced and feels like the cheaper Optima. So, I have two, 2004 KIA Amanti's - 1 is GOLD and 1 is SILVER in my garage! They are simply wonderful cars! My son has a 2013 KIA Forte - My daughter has a 2014 KIA Sportage - but everyone still loves my Amantis! Update: 11/30/16 - Just returned from Palm Beach FL - drove I-95 from PA - in my "Silver" '04 Amanti has 60,000 miles on it and drives like it is brand new. Still LOVE the drive, feel, luxury, & sound system. My "Gold" '04 Amanti is used for short trips to the grocery store and shopping - 225,000 miles and still drives great on country roads and the interstate! LOVE my Amantis'! Update: 10/31/17 - Still love my Amantis'! I need to the headlights cleaned up, but that is all! The miles are adding up on the SILVER Amanti, as we drive it on long trips. The GOLD Amanti is still running great! Regular oil changes keeps these cars going and going!

