Used 2004 Kia Amanti for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Amanti Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2004 Kia Amanti in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Kia Amanti

    78,766 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Amanti in Gray
    used

    2008 Kia Amanti

    163,024 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Amanti in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Kia Amanti

    110,834 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Amanti searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Amanti
  4. Used 2004 Kia Amanti

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Amanti

Read recent reviews for the Kia Amanti
Overall Consumer Rating
4.9170 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 170 reviews
  • 5
    (93%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 3
    (1%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Love my 2 Amanti '04 cars
dkvia,04/29/2013
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased my Amanti new in 2004. It now has 210,000 miles on it and runs great. It has been a wonderful car. Regular maintenance has kept it running perfectly. Taking it to the shop 5/2/16 to replace an engine mount - cheaper than a new car! I wish KIA was still making this car! Been looking for used Amanti with low mileage to run for another 10 years. *Since my last review, I did purchase a used Amanti with only 35,000 on it. GREAT! Such luxury! Just drove down I-95 from PA to Palm Beach - floated on the interstate! I needed to take the used KIA in for PA yearly state inspection, Went to my KIA dealership and got a loaner - A 2016 Optima - It is "junk" compared to the Amanti, What was KIA thinking by getting rid of the Amanti - They replaced it with the Cadenza, but it is way over priced and feels like the cheaper Optima. So, I have two, 2004 KIA Amanti's - 1 is GOLD and 1 is SILVER in my garage! They are simply wonderful cars! My son has a 2013 KIA Forte - My daughter has a 2014 KIA Sportage - but everyone still loves my Amantis! Update: 11/30/16 - Just returned from Palm Beach FL - drove I-95 from PA - in my "Silver" '04 Amanti has 60,000 miles on it and drives like it is brand new. Still LOVE the drive, feel, luxury, & sound system. My "Gold" '04 Amanti is used for short trips to the grocery store and shopping - 225,000 miles and still drives great on country roads and the interstate! LOVE my Amantis'! Update: 10/31/17 - Still love my Amantis'! I need to the headlights cleaned up, but that is all! The miles are adding up on the SILVER Amanti, as we drive it on long trips. The GOLD Amanti is still running great! Regular oil changes keeps these cars going and going!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Amanti
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Amanti info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings