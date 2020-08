Used 2005 Kia Amanti for Sale Near Me

Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi

Come see this 2004 Kia Amanti . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This Kia Amanti features the following options: Wood grain interior accents, Trunk lifters, Tachometer, Sportmatic shifter, Speed-sensing pwr rack & pinion steering, Solar glass, Side-impact door beams, Seatback pockets, Remote pwr fuel door/trunk release w/lockout feature, and Remote keyless entry/alarm w/panic. See it for yourself at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. Asking only $5,950 cash or In-house financing available with just $2,500 down. Call us at 601-939-9195 or Email us at info@southernimportspecialist.com for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Kia Amanti with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNALD124245047625

Stock: AH0069

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2019