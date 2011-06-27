  1. Home
2008 Kia Amanti Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, quiet on the highway, long warranty, good value for the money.
  • No navigation system available, exterior styling is not for everyone, overly soft suspension tuning.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to lots of standard and optional features plus a reasonable price, the 2008 Kia Amanti continues to be a strong dark-horse candidate in the upscale family sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

Introduced five years ago, the Amanti is Kia's flagship vehicle and continues to be a strong value in the upscale family sedan segment. We classify the Kia Amanti as a midsize sedan but it feels bigger than that. For example, the Amanti has more front legroom than cars like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Saturn Aura. Strictly speaking, the Amanti competes with these cars but overall the cabin has a more luxurious look and feel.

The Kia Amanti is mechanically similar to the Hyundai Azera, which means power comes from a 3.8-liter V6 that was new last year. There's plenty of power and the engine feels smooth even under heavy acceleration. The Amanti has 264 horsepower, which is more than the standard V6s found in cars like the Buick LaCrosse, Chrysler 300 and Nissan Maxima.

There are two main downsides to the 2008 Kia Amanti. First, the car's styling may be a significant sticking point for some shoppers. It's not a bad-looking car, but in borrowing noticeable cues from other brands like Mercedes-Benz the Amanti's designers ended up with a rather awkward overall look. Additionally, Kia has tuned the Amanti for maximum ride comfort at the expense of handling ability. Though some buyers might prefer this, we've found that most other competing cars provide a much better balance between the two attributes. As such, the Kia Amanti isn't as desirable as other choices in this class, nor is it as well known. But shoppers who like the car's driving dynamics and price and aren't worried too much about image will find the Amanti quite impressive.

2008 Kia Amanti models

The 2008 Kia Amanti sedan is available in just one trim level. Standard features include 16-inch wheels, foglights, full power accessories, power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker CD audio system.

Opt for the Leather package and you'll get leathers seats, heated front seats, two memory settings for the driver seat, a trip computer and an upgraded Infinity sound system with a six-CD changer. Adding the Premium Package provides 17-inch wheels, black leather seats, brushed-aluminum interior trim and power-adjustable pedals. A sunroof is also available.

2008 Highlights

The Kia Amanti was completely redesigned last year. For 2008, the car remains unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Kia Amanti comes with a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 264 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. The V6 is matched to a five-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. In testing, we found the Amanti capable of reaching 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. That's fairly swift for a big V6-powered sedan. Fuel economy for 2008 is estimated at 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the 2008 Kia Amanti. An optional package bundles stability and traction control systems with a brake assist feature. The Amanti earned the highest rating of "Good" in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Like most vehicles in its class, the Amanti is tuned to provide a smooth, quiet ride with maximum isolation from the road. Suspension refinements last year sharpened the handling, but many drivers will still find the ride quality to be overly floaty. With the substantial muscle afforded by the 264-hp V6, the 2008 Kia Amanti delivers surprisingly swift performance whether dicing with city traffic or cruising on the freeway. The V6 boasts a broad power band, and the quick downshifts assure that the power is always on tap for merging onto fast-moving freeways or quick passes on two-lane roads.

Interior

The Amanti's roomy cabin seats five and pampers its occupants with plenty of room, as well as nice touches like tasteful faux wood and metallic accents, a leather-covered front console armrest and a power point built into the rear armrest. There's a bit less rear hip- and legroom than you'll find in slightly larger sedans like the Toyota Avalon, but two adults will be quite comfortable riding in back on trips. The trunk's capacity is 15.5 cubic feet. The rear seat doesn't fold down, but there is a pass-through for long, skinny items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Kia Amanti.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a shame they dropped the Amanti
sivled,08/30/2011
I am 65 yrs. old so I have owned all kinds of cars both new and used and I was never really happy until now. I have bought american cars for decades until they became to expensive. My wife says new cars are the only way to go. Anyway in 2008 I bought a car I had never heard of and a dealer I knew very little about except for all the people I spoke to . They raved about their 2008 Kia Amanti so I saw oe in a dealer and fell in love with the design. Anyway we bought this Amanti and I am thrilled I did. My car has super confort and a very quiet interior. It has great pick up and a 3.8. v6 engine. I may never trade it. My wife bought a 2010 Kia Sorento . We love both.
Excellent Car
Mumfrumson,05/12/2009
First of all if you want a car that looks like a camry, maxima, bmw, lexus (you really cant tell them apart these days) this is not your car. This car is (unique) in it's styling. Having that behind us, the comfort, handling, and features of this car I recently purchased are amazing. It's the loaded model with everything. Heated seats, power, sunroof, incredible stereo, self adjusting seats and mirrors. Auto or manual shift transmission (lots of Fun) This car screams on the highway. If your looking for a run of the mill toyota or nissan, dont buy this car. Dollar for dollar I would by this car over a BMW or Lexus, and i've owned three BMW's.(which now look like Camry's)
It's a Sleeper
simickua,04/09/2010
I was an emergency vehicle instructor for many years. I have driven every type of ambulance and police pursuit vehicle. Wow, impressed with the Amanti. I don't think the sales guy had too much fun when I gave it a few tests before we bought it, but I wanted to know what the car would do under extremes. In an empty lot I made my wife and salesman want to get out! Power? 270 hp+torque! It's a sleeper and I clocked it at 0 to 60 in 6 sec. No joke! Cornered perfect at high speeds nice and tight, easy 360 tight turn, reverse is clear in the mirrors. No dead spots etc. The car does not do big bumps. Inside-everything you would expect in more expensive models of it's kind. Luxury-speed-warranty=win!
Amanti upgrade
CapeKia,01/04/2010
We just traded in my wife's 06' Amanti for an 08'. We were very happy with her 06', but I was a bit uneasy that hers was no longer under warranty since it had just over 50K on it. Her father has the same exact car and was beginning to have some issues (catalytic converter) and had already had the lower end of the engine replaced - all under warranty. We found the 08' with 16K so it still has the remainder of the 5yr/60K warranty left. The car is a completely different animal from it's predecessor! Love the new ride, power and interior style! I also would have liked to see real metal inside rather than the plastic on the interior finish. Just ordered the Opirus numbers and oval badge!
See all 18 reviews of the 2008 Kia Amanti
Write a review

Features & Specs

