Vehicle overview

Introduced five years ago, the Amanti is Kia's flagship vehicle and continues to be a strong value in the upscale family sedan segment. We classify the Kia Amanti as a midsize sedan but it feels bigger than that. For example, the Amanti has more front legroom than cars like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Saturn Aura. Strictly speaking, the Amanti competes with these cars but overall the cabin has a more luxurious look and feel.

The Kia Amanti is mechanically similar to the Hyundai Azera, which means power comes from a 3.8-liter V6 that was new last year. There's plenty of power and the engine feels smooth even under heavy acceleration. The Amanti has 264 horsepower, which is more than the standard V6s found in cars like the Buick LaCrosse, Chrysler 300 and Nissan Maxima.

There are two main downsides to the 2008 Kia Amanti. First, the car's styling may be a significant sticking point for some shoppers. It's not a bad-looking car, but in borrowing noticeable cues from other brands like Mercedes-Benz the Amanti's designers ended up with a rather awkward overall look. Additionally, Kia has tuned the Amanti for maximum ride comfort at the expense of handling ability. Though some buyers might prefer this, we've found that most other competing cars provide a much better balance between the two attributes. As such, the Kia Amanti isn't as desirable as other choices in this class, nor is it as well known. But shoppers who like the car's driving dynamics and price and aren't worried too much about image will find the Amanti quite impressive.