Vehicle overview

The 2009 Kia Amanti isn't really intended for the American market. In its homeland of South Korea, it is a Town Car of sorts -- perpetually painted black with tinted windows, ferrying VIPs around Seoul. A spacious, luxurious cabin is of prime importance, as is a wafting ride of relaxed serenity. Awkward exterior proportions and blatantly derivative styling are of no concern. Here in the United States, though, the Amanti is an odd duck whose appeal stops at its price tag.

In terms of size, the Amanti slots in between midsize sedans like the Toyota Camry and full-size sedans like the Ford Taurus. The cabin is not extraordinarily spacious, but the bubble-like greenhouse affords an abundance of rear headroom. Fans of old-school Buicks will certainly enjoy the Amanti's soft and quiet ride, but others may find the driving experience to be overly floaty. While the latter describes some other cars in the full-size sedan segment, most strike a better balance between ride comfort and composed handling dynamics.

Although it was redesigned only two years ago, this second-generation Amanti is rumored to be in its final year on sale and is expected to be replaced by an entirely new and different Kia flagship better suited to North America. While the remarkably low price, long features list and lengthy warranty certainly appeal, we think most shoppers will be better served by higher-quality, better-handling cars like the Ford Taurus, Honda Accord, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon.