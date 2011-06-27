Used 2006 Kia Amanti Consumer Reviews
Used 2006 Kia Amanti
I traded my Jaguar S Type 4.0 for a used 2006 Kia Amanti. Ok, the Amanti is no Jaguar in terms of performance, but it's the nicest luxury car available at a sensible price. I've been admiring the Amanti since it came out in 2004.The Amanti is every bit as luxurious as the Jaguar and the leather interior is actually nicer. The bouncy American luxury-car ride will take some getting used to after the finely tuned suspension on the Jag, but it's roomier, more comfortable and much more practical. No more $128.00 oil changes and I can burn regular gas in the Amanti.
I don't need a Three blade Star
The Amanti is a very comfortable car. I traded a 1999 Lincoln Town Car with a lot of interior room for the Amanti and I find it has as much interior room as the Town Car. The controls are well placed and I especially like the adjustable REAR seats for my passengers. I have the option that allows the windows to darken in the sunlight. OK, I personally don't like the rear view mirrors tilting down when I put it in Reverse. But, my wife does, so to keep her happy, I can always move the mirrors up with the controls then hit the seat memory button when I go back to forward gears and they come back in place. What I go through to keep the wife happy. She likes the car as well as I do.
We love it!
We've owned or leased many classy cars, i.e. Volvo, Lincoln, Cadillac, etc. and we read about the Kia Amanti and decided to look at it after dinner one night. We didn't even do a test drive, but fell in love with it at first sight, and ended up buying it that night and driving it home. We felt like we were driving on a cloud, and the Jaguarish styling was a definite plus, not to mention the classy interior and all the luxury extras that Kia installed into the Amanti. It definitely is one of the best cars we have ever owned, and we would highly recommend it to anyone looking to purchase a new car.
My second Amanti
I love the comfort in driving this car. Not so good in mileage. I had a 2004 Kia Amanti, and the reliability and easy driving convinced me of buying a new one 2006. The style will change in the year 2007 and i am sorry for that.
A true bargain
I love my Amanti. It is the first new car I ever purchased and have had it three years now. I wish the gas mileage was a little better and the rear view mirror is almost too large and gets in the way of driver's view but all in all I have been quite happy with all the features. For the quality and looks of this car, it could easily cost much more.
