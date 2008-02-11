Used 2006 Kia Amanti for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- used
2008 Kia Amanti163,024 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- used
2008 Kia Amanti110,834 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,495
- used
2004 Kia Amanti78,766 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
Overall Consumer Rating4.632 Reviews
George,11/02/2008
I traded my Jaguar S Type 4.0 for a used 2006 Kia Amanti. Ok, the Amanti is no Jaguar in terms of performance, but it's the nicest luxury car available at a sensible price. I've been admiring the Amanti since it came out in 2004.The Amanti is every bit as luxurious as the Jaguar and the leather interior is actually nicer. The bouncy American luxury-car ride will take some getting used to after the finely tuned suspension on the Jag, but it's roomier, more comfortable and much more practical. No more $128.00 oil changes and I can burn regular gas in the Amanti.
