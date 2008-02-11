Used 2006 Kia Amanti for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Kia Amanti in Gray
    used

    2008 Kia Amanti

    163,024 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Amanti in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Kia Amanti

    110,834 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Amanti in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Kia Amanti

    78,766 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Amanti

Overall Consumer Rating
4.632 Reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Used 2006 Kia Amanti
George,11/02/2008
I traded my Jaguar S Type 4.0 for a used 2006 Kia Amanti. Ok, the Amanti is no Jaguar in terms of performance, but it's the nicest luxury car available at a sensible price. I've been admiring the Amanti since it came out in 2004.The Amanti is every bit as luxurious as the Jaguar and the leather interior is actually nicer. The bouncy American luxury-car ride will take some getting used to after the finely tuned suspension on the Jag, but it's roomier, more comfortable and much more practical. No more $128.00 oil changes and I can burn regular gas in the Amanti.
