2007 Kia Amanti Review
Pros & Cons
- Class-leading amenities, spacious interior, long warranty, good value for the money.
- Styling not for everyone, navigation system not available.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
For 2007, Kia has addressed our chief complaint about the Amanti in previous years by installing a powerful V6. This, along with the car's other upgrades, makes it a strong, well-equipped dark horse candidate in the upscale family sedan segment.
Vehicle overview
Like its parent company Hyundai, Kia's early years in the U.S. were nothing to write home about. But Kia has recently turned itself around, offering vehicles that present strong value thanks to much improved build quality, performance and reliability. Confidence in its product is such that Kia provides a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. And so it is with the company's flagship, the 2007 Kia Amanti. The Amanti is classified as a midsize sedan, but it's closer to a full-size car in dimensions, stretching 7 inches longer from nose to tail than a Toyota Camry. Although it has always offered an impressive list of amenities for the money, this Kia has long been overshadowed by more established competitors, largely due to its oddball styling, bland driving dynamics and lack of name recognition in the premium family sedan crowd. However, Kia has made many significant improvements this year, which should elevate the Amanti's status considerably.
Now in its fourth year, the Amanti's somewhat controversial overall styling, which has an odd mix of styling cues ranging from older Mercedes E-Class-style headlights to a Lincoln Town Car-like greenhouse, remains. Still, this year's refresh, with a shorter grille, cleaner taillights and smoother rear sheet metal, gives the Amanti a more attractive look.
The biggest change will be felt, literally, by the driver. A stout, 3.8-liter V6 (shared with Hyundai's Azera) provides 264 hp, an output that puts it among the segment leaders. Other changes include revised suspension tuning for sportier handling and a lighter curb weight that's the result of structural enhancements. There are also some new features (a tire-pressure monitor and power-adjustable pedals) along with a redesigned instrument panel and center fascia, and upgraded interior trim materials.
In years past, we found the Amanti to be decent but lacking in polish and desirability when compared to segment leaders like the Chrysler 300 and Toyota Avalon. But the changes on the new model are significant. When combined with the car's preexisting strengths of value and comfort, they make the 2007 Kia Amanti a solid, if still relatively unknown, choice for consumers.
2007 Kia Amanti models
One of the larger midsize sedans available in the under-$30K price bracket, the 2007 Kia Amanti is available in one trim level. Standard equipment is generous and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a stereo with cassette and CD players, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), wood-grain trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, keyless entry and a full set of one-touch up/down windows.
Notable options include the Infinity Package (including a 270-watt Infinity sound system with CD changer, a trip computer and memory settings for the mirrors and driver seat), the Leather Package (with leather seating, heated seats, the Infinity package and power-adjustable pedals) and the Premium Package that features black leather seating, aluminum accents and 17-inch chrome wheels.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive Kia Amanti is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 264 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The big V6 is matched to a five-speed automatic transmission that also allows manual-style shifting. The 3.8 boasts a broad-shouldered powerband, and the quick-acting transmission assures that the power is always on tap for speedy entry onto fast-moving freeways or quick passes on two-lane roads.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes are standard on all 2007 Kia Amantis, as are active front head restraints, a tire-pressure monitor and a full array of airbags (including front- and rear-seat side as well as side-curtain airbags). An optional package bundles stability and traction control systems with a brake assist feature for the antilock brakes. The Amanti earned the top rating of "Good" in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.
Driving
Like most vehicles in its class, the Amanti is tuned to provide a smooth, quiet ride with maximum isolation from the road. Suspension refinements this year have sharpened the handling, making for a pleasant overall drive. With the substantial muscle afforded by the 264-hp V6, the 2007 Kia Amanti delivers surprisingly swift performance whether dicing with city traffic or cruising on the freeway.
Interior
The Amanti's roomy cabin seats five and pampers its occupants with plenty of room, as well as nice touches like tasteful faux wood and metallic accents, a leather-covered front console armrest and a power point built into the rear armrest. There's a bit less rear hip room and legroom than you'll find in slightly larger sedans like the Avalon, but two adults will be quite comfortable riding in back on trips. The trunk's capacity is 15.5 cubic feet. The rear seat doesn't fold down, but there is a ski pass-through for long, skinny items.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Amanti.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Amanti
Related Used 2007 Kia Amanti info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride