  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Amanti
  4. Used 2007 Kia Amanti
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2007 Kia Amanti Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading amenities, spacious interior, long warranty, good value for the money.
  • Styling not for everyone, navigation system not available.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Kia Amanti for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$1,731 - $3,256
Used Amanti for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

For 2007, Kia has addressed our chief complaint about the Amanti in previous years by installing a powerful V6. This, along with the car's other upgrades, makes it a strong, well-equipped dark horse candidate in the upscale family sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

Like its parent company Hyundai, Kia's early years in the U.S. were nothing to write home about. But Kia has recently turned itself around, offering vehicles that present strong value thanks to much improved build quality, performance and reliability. Confidence in its product is such that Kia provides a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. And so it is with the company's flagship, the 2007 Kia Amanti. The Amanti is classified as a midsize sedan, but it's closer to a full-size car in dimensions, stretching 7 inches longer from nose to tail than a Toyota Camry. Although it has always offered an impressive list of amenities for the money, this Kia has long been overshadowed by more established competitors, largely due to its oddball styling, bland driving dynamics and lack of name recognition in the premium family sedan crowd. However, Kia has made many significant improvements this year, which should elevate the Amanti's status considerably.

Now in its fourth year, the Amanti's somewhat controversial overall styling, which has an odd mix of styling cues ranging from older Mercedes E-Class-style headlights to a Lincoln Town Car-like greenhouse, remains. Still, this year's refresh, with a shorter grille, cleaner taillights and smoother rear sheet metal, gives the Amanti a more attractive look.

The biggest change will be felt, literally, by the driver. A stout, 3.8-liter V6 (shared with Hyundai's Azera) provides 264 hp, an output that puts it among the segment leaders. Other changes include revised suspension tuning for sportier handling and a lighter curb weight that's the result of structural enhancements. There are also some new features (a tire-pressure monitor and power-adjustable pedals) along with a redesigned instrument panel and center fascia, and upgraded interior trim materials.

In years past, we found the Amanti to be decent but lacking in polish and desirability when compared to segment leaders like the Chrysler 300 and Toyota Avalon. But the changes on the new model are significant. When combined with the car's preexisting strengths of value and comfort, they make the 2007 Kia Amanti a solid, if still relatively unknown, choice for consumers.

2007 Kia Amanti models

One of the larger midsize sedans available in the under-$30K price bracket, the 2007 Kia Amanti is available in one trim level. Standard equipment is generous and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a stereo with cassette and CD players, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), wood-grain trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls, keyless entry and a full set of one-touch up/down windows.

Notable options include the Infinity Package (including a 270-watt Infinity sound system with CD changer, a trip computer and memory settings for the mirrors and driver seat), the Leather Package (with leather seating, heated seats, the Infinity package and power-adjustable pedals) and the Premium Package that features black leather seating, aluminum accents and 17-inch chrome wheels.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Kia Amanti's exterior has been freshened with a revised styling of the front and rear and a new design for the wheels. Under the hood is a new engine. The 3.8-liter aluminum DOHC V6 engine delivers 264 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, a 32 percent increase in power over its predecessor. Other changes include structural enhancements that have reduced weight (251 pounds, says Kia), suspension tweaks for better handling and interior design and feature content revisions.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive Kia Amanti is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 rated at 264 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The big V6 is matched to a five-speed automatic transmission that also allows manual-style shifting. The 3.8 boasts a broad-shouldered powerband, and the quick-acting transmission assures that the power is always on tap for speedy entry onto fast-moving freeways or quick passes on two-lane roads.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on all 2007 Kia Amantis, as are active front head restraints, a tire-pressure monitor and a full array of airbags (including front- and rear-seat side as well as side-curtain airbags). An optional package bundles stability and traction control systems with a brake assist feature for the antilock brakes. The Amanti earned the top rating of "Good" in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Like most vehicles in its class, the Amanti is tuned to provide a smooth, quiet ride with maximum isolation from the road. Suspension refinements this year have sharpened the handling, making for a pleasant overall drive. With the substantial muscle afforded by the 264-hp V6, the 2007 Kia Amanti delivers surprisingly swift performance whether dicing with city traffic or cruising on the freeway.

Interior

The Amanti's roomy cabin seats five and pampers its occupants with plenty of room, as well as nice touches like tasteful faux wood and metallic accents, a leather-covered front console armrest and a power point built into the rear armrest. There's a bit less rear hip room and legroom than you'll find in slightly larger sedans like the Avalon, but two adults will be quite comfortable riding in back on trips. The trunk's capacity is 15.5 cubic feet. The rear seat doesn't fold down, but there is a ski pass-through for long, skinny items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Amanti.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic car for ANY price
Matthew,10/26/2009
This car replaces a well-loved 1994 Mercedes C280, so I have to admit I was skeptical at first about buying a Kia. I didn't think anything could compete with my beloved Mercedes. Boy was I wrong! The first thing you notice about the car is its unique look. Too many cars today look exactly alike and I've learned that if a car is 'streamlined,' that's code for BORING. The looks may not be for everyone, but they're definitely not boring... The fit and finish are superb, interior design tasteful and it has a smooth powerplant. As for 'fun to drive,' it may not appeal to a 20-something bachelor, but for someone approaching 40 with a family, it's very comfortable.
It's been a year now since my purchase
Jim,04/03/2009
It's been a year now since my purchase and I'm still a fan of the Amanti. Love the vehicle and it's reliability. I'm getting low mileage around the city but 80% of my driving is just that. City 15.8 MPG .. but on the highway I get a strong 34 MPG. I traded my lincoln continental in for this vehicle and was nervous about my choice. I went with the Amanti for value and warranty. I'm glad I did. I've not regretted my decision yet - in fact wonder how I got so smart. This car is just flat out fun to drive and has everything in it an on it I ever had with my lincolns. Especially satisfied with winter driving - electronic stability control is great. Check out the Amanti befor you buy anything.
Korean caddilac
Kevin R,07/10/2016
4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
Bought with 60k miles and sold with 130k. Excellent car wish I had it back . No mechanical issues ever. Radio did die though.
Update
Greg from Omaha,06/25/2009
Update six month in. No mechanical issues to date, love it more now than when I purchased. I recently rode in a Lincoln Town Car - the Lincoln was not as quite, not as smooth, and was not as nice as the Kia. If you are looking for a Lexus or Cadillac at firesale prices, this is the one!
See all 23 reviews of the 2007 Kia Amanti
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
264 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Kia Amanti features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2007 Kia Amanti
More About This Model

The arrival of the redesigned 2007 Kia Amanti only three years after the original sure makes Kia look like an automaker on the move, ready to advance past those other guys. After all, Kia's full-size flagship sedan is riding on an all-new, lighter-weight platform, and it has a new, more powerful V6 engine under its hood. These are good things on a large car that's had a reputation for being an overweight, underpowered, serious gasoline drinker.

But we're not sure many shoppers will know just how new and improved the 2007 Kia Amanti really is. Aside from its wider grille and new taillamps, this Amanti has the same basic sheet metal as the '06 model — and last year's body already looked about a decade old. It's an odd move on Kia's part, and alongside the more modern-looking competition, the Amanti is at an immediate disadvantage.

See, I've Changed.... Really
Although the new 2007 Kia Amanti is roughly the same size as before, it now shares all major underpinnings with Hyundai's well-regarded Azera, and as a result, the full-size Kia sedan weighs about 200 pounds less than before.

Less weight is always good for acceleration, but so is more muscle, and the Amanti has that, too. In place of last year's iron-block 3.5-liter V6 and its 200 wheezing horses, the Amanti has rearmed with an all-aluminum DOHC 3.8-liter V6 cranking out 264 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. As in the past, a five-speed automatic transmission drives the front wheels.

Other than the new engine, a newly standard tire-pressure monitor and newly optional power-adjustable pedals, the Amanti's equipment list hasn't changed. Kia's flagship comes in one trim level, which gives you antilock disc brakes, comprehensive side airbag coverage, an eight-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD player and a full set of one-touch power windows as standard.

Our Amanti test car had the $2,500 Leather Package, and in addition to swapping out the cloth upholstery for cow hide, this option group provides an upgraded Infinity audio system, front-seat heaters and power-adjustable pedals. Our tester also had a sunroof, stability control and 17-inch alloy wheels (in lieu of the standard 16s), which brought the total bill to $30,425.

This is no small sum even for a full-size sedan, and it places the Amanti in direct competition with the Azera, Buick Lucerne and Ford Five Hundred, not to mention class leaders like the Chrysler 300 and Toyota Avalon. So we drove the Amanti for two weeks to see if it measured up.

Staying the Course
The first thing we noticed is that despite its new platform and revised suspension, the 2007 Kia Amanti has not traded its approach to life on the road. This is still a softly sprung comfort cruiser specializing in steady speeds and straight lines. Hit a bump and the suspension goes through its cycle — sometimes twice — to shield you from the shock. Turn the wheel and the Amanti's slow but accurate steering likewise shields your hands from the nuances of the road.

And kudos to Kia for an astute job with the sound deadening, as what little noise that enters the Amanti's cabin is of the low-frequency variety. Kia clearly remains firm in its commitment to comfort in the Amanti, and there's nothing wrong with doing one thing and doing it well.

But we're not sure this is the correct approach in a class where handling dynamics have begun to take on greater importance. Those who relish in marshmallowing down the road will have a soft spot for the Amanti, but more demanding drivers will be put off by the Kia's excessive body roll around corners. In addition, having a suspension set to max lax gives the car a buoyant feel at higher speeds, leaving the king of Kias with a less regal ride than intended. Plus, the car squats under hard acceleration and belly flops with every firm brush of the brakes.

Actual braking performance is average for this class, as our Amanti test car needed 129 feet to stop from 60 mph. However, pedal feel is overly soft and our test-driver noted considerable fade on successive braking runs, with the pedal eventually going to the floor — not good.

New Lease on Life
At least there's that fresh bolt of energy in the powertrain department. At the test track, our Kia Amanti accelerated to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is quick for a large, V6-powered sedan. In fact, it's faster than anything else in the class, save for the Azera and Avalon, which run similar times.

On the street, the V6 delivers strong launches from rest and effortless passing at speed. Partial credit goes to a smart, smooth five-speed automatic that's quick with downshifts when you need them.

Also notable is the 2007 Kia Amanti's more sparing fuel usage. Its EPA rating has improved to 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway (compared to 17 city/25 highway in '06), and we managed a respectable 19 mpg in mixed driving. In the midst of the daily grind, the Amanti's healthy heart and toned body largely made up for its missing soul.

Drab but Functional Inside
And nowhere is that soul more absent than in the cabin. Although refreshed with new instrumentation and materials for 2007, the Amanti's inner workings were treated like a science — a cold, hard science. Everything's laid out by the book in a formal, functional fashion, and even this model's beige interior could not escape the monochromatic tyranny of the gray dash and black wood trim. It gets the job done, just with none of the warmth of the Azera.

Nor the logic. The center stack is laid out as follows: climate controls, stereo controls, big blank spot, more stereo controls, more climate controls. Pressing the desired function calls for careful study of the long, horizontal slabs of buttons, and visual confirmation takes a glance far to the north at the colorless screen atop the dash, where a navigation screen would likely go had Kia decided to offer one. Finally, the impression of cheap steering wheel buttons was echoed by our test car's habitually sticky cruise control set/decel button.

Still, the Amanti gets it right more often than not. Most buttons and levers feel solid and operate with precision, cupholders are simple and effective, compartments and pockets abound, and if the displays come up short on color and character, they're long on crispness and clarity. The Amanti's optional leather is as soft and supple as they come, and with that leather come heaters for the fronts, two-position memory and power-adjustable pedals for the driver. Despite its unforgivable lack of MP3 playback by any means, the Infinity stereo distributes relatively rich sound to all occupants.

The Amanti doesn't have a telescoping steering wheel either, but everyone, driver included, gets dealt a good hand in the comfort picture. Rear-seat measurements nearly match the fronts in every dimension but legroom — and even that's fully adequate. Support is sufficient, contours curve correctly and rear riders even get their own center console, two power outlets and airflow temperature control. If not for the snug toe space and missing center head restraint, the Amanti's rear passengers would take a backseat to no one.

Better — but Not the Best
Functionality still counts for a lot in a full-size sedan, and the 2007 Kia Amanti is roomy, comfortable and quiet. It's also quick — quicker, in fact, than the car it tries hardest to emulate: the V8-equipped Buick Lucerne. These two have an eerily similar list of pros and cons, yet the Amanti exceeds the Buick's performance in most areas and costs a good $5 grand less when comparably equipped. And there's always Kia's class-leading warranty to consider — five years or 60,000 miles of basic coverage, and 10 years or 100K miles on the powertrain.

Still, the picture is less clear against the rest of the large-sedan class. Ford's Five Hundred (soon to be renamed the Taurus) isn't as fast, but it offers a more controlled ride, more real-world interior space and a lower base price. More compelling are the 300, Azera and Avalon. Chrysler's rear-drive sedan isn't for everyone, but for shoppers seeking uncommon levels of style and performance in a large car, it's a compelling package. Traditionalists will prefer the Hyundai or Toyota, and of these two, the more expensive Avalon has the edge in opulence and overall polish.

That leaves the bargain-priced Azera as the Amanti's toughest rival. Although these two share the bulk of their mechanicals, the difference is in the details. Whether you're talking interior design, ride quality or steering feel, the Hyundai feels like a more carefully executed product. While undemanding drivers may be satisfied with the 2007 Kia Amanti, most full-size-sedan shoppers would be wise to ask for a little more.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2007 Kia Amanti Overview

The Used 2007 Kia Amanti is offered in the following submodels: Amanti Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Kia Amanti?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Kia Amantis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Kia Amanti for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Kia Amanti.

Can't find a used 2007 Kia Amantis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Amanti for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,626.

Find a used Kia for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,852.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Amanti for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,973.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,583.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Kia Amanti?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Amanti lease specials

Related Used 2007 Kia Amanti info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles