2005 Kia Amanti Review
Pros & Cons
- Class-leading amenities, spacious interior, long warranty, good value for the money.
- Weak V6 considering its size, doesn't register very high on the prestige meter.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It's not the fastest or the most stylish car on the block, but Kia's Amanti is a solid alternative for shoppers who want a large sedan that's safe, well equipped and reasonably priced.
2005 Highlights
Heated seats have been added to the optional Leather package, and a tire-pressure monitor has been added to the optional Convenience package. The Amanti now includes an analog clock on the instrument panel.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Kia Amanti.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ER,05/28/2009
Bought as rentacar with 12k mi and 1 yr old, we added 100k warranty for about $2k. Drive daily and on road trips with 2 small kids (now at 52k). Very good performance (no warranty repairs, just maintenance) and xlint comfort. Interior construction better than a Benz and just as quiet. Large trunk, durable leather, icy AC. Lots of looks when we take it into Mexico - they don't have these yet - but most people mistake it for a Jag in states.
HMeyer,01/21/2010
I disagree with those who test drove this car. I drove from Seattle to Green Bay doing 600 miles a day in November and the car virtually hummed. The drive was the most exceptional drive I have made in a car and I was never more comfortable. In other cars, I would be adjusting the seat several times during the daily drive. I never touched the seat controls on the Amanti. I take issue with consumers being told to look at the Buick, or the Toyota. Why? This car has exceptional performance. I had no stability problems and I was driving thru some windy mountain passes. I have been in the snow now for a month. The car has been in subzero temperatures and it hums along every day. Great Buy!
mailmike,10/03/2012
this car is amazing...has over 150,000 and going strong...nothing has been done. just routine maintance. I excpect to get another 100k out of it...!!! well built and amazing ride!! luxury at its best!!!! sure beats a caddy ...lol I love it...I think it all depends on the driver. if you keep it all maintained and oil changes, don't drive like your going to a fire!!! and respect the car it will respect you forever!! :-)
Oscar Zuniga,10/12/2010
I own a Kia 2005 Amanti and have always had problems with the side mirrors. The vehicle is equipped with switches that preset the seats and mirrors. Unfortunately, the mirrors do not go back to what you preset. That means that you have to constantly readjust the the mirrors. I'm taking the vehicle to the dealer today, but it looks like other Kia Amanti owners have had problems with the mirrors and have just been given the run around by the dealers based on what I am reading on the internet. If you like AM radio, don't get this vehicle. AM reception is terrible.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
