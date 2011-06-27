I disagree with those who test drove this car. I drove from Seattle to Green Bay doing 600 miles a day in November and the car virtually hummed. The drive was the most exceptional drive I have made in a car and I was never more comfortable. In other cars, I would be adjusting the seat several times during the daily drive. I never touched the seat controls on the Amanti. I take issue with consumers being told to look at the Buick, or the Toyota. Why? This car has exceptional performance. I had no stability problems and I was driving thru some windy mountain passes. I have been in the snow now for a month. The car has been in subzero temperatures and it hums along every day. Great Buy!

