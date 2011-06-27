  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(157)
2005 Kia Amanti Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading amenities, spacious interior, long warranty, good value for the money.
  • Weak V6 considering its size, doesn't register very high on the prestige meter.
List Price Estimate
$1,507 - $3,140
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's not the fastest or the most stylish car on the block, but Kia's Amanti is a solid alternative for shoppers who want a large sedan that's safe, well equipped and reasonably priced.

2005 Highlights

Heated seats have been added to the optional Leather package, and a tire-pressure monitor has been added to the optional Convenience package. The Amanti now includes an analog clock on the instrument panel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Kia Amanti.

5(81%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
157 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Faux Mercedes
ER,05/28/2009
Bought as rentacar with 12k mi and 1 yr old, we added 100k warranty for about $2k. Drive daily and on road trips with 2 small kids (now at 52k). Very good performance (no warranty repairs, just maintenance) and xlint comfort. Interior construction better than a Benz and just as quiet. Large trunk, durable leather, icy AC. Lots of looks when we take it into Mexico - they don't have these yet - but most people mistake it for a Jag in states.
Much More than You Think
HMeyer,01/21/2010
I disagree with those who test drove this car. I drove from Seattle to Green Bay doing 600 miles a day in November and the car virtually hummed. The drive was the most exceptional drive I have made in a car and I was never more comfortable. In other cars, I would be adjusting the seat several times during the daily drive. I never touched the seat controls on the Amanti. I take issue with consumers being told to look at the Buick, or the Toyota. Why? This car has exceptional performance. I had no stability problems and I was driving thru some windy mountain passes. I have been in the snow now for a month. The car has been in subzero temperatures and it hums along every day. Great Buy!
WORDS CANNOT DESCRIBE!
mailmike,10/03/2012
this car is amazing...has over 150,000 and going strong...nothing has been done. just routine maintance. I excpect to get another 100k out of it...!!! well built and amazing ride!! luxury at its best!!!! sure beats a caddy ...lol I love it...I think it all depends on the driver. if you keep it all maintained and oil changes, don't drive like your going to a fire!!! and respect the car it will respect you forever!! :-)
Mirror Problems
Oscar Zuniga,10/12/2010
I own a Kia 2005 Amanti and have always had problems with the side mirrors. The vehicle is equipped with switches that preset the seats and mirrors. Unfortunately, the mirrors do not go back to what you preset. That means that you have to constantly readjust the the mirrors. I'm taking the vehicle to the dealer today, but it looks like other Kia Amanti owners have had problems with the mirrors and have just been given the run around by the dealers based on what I am reading on the internet. If you like AM radio, don't get this vehicle. AM reception is terrible.
See all 157 reviews of the 2005 Kia Amanti
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2005 Kia Amanti

Used 2005 Kia Amanti Overview

The Used 2005 Kia Amanti is offered in the following submodels: Amanti Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Kia Amanti?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Kia Amantis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Kia Amanti for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Kia Amanti.

Can't find a used 2005 Kia Amantis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Amanti for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,699.

Find a used Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,628.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Amanti for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,636.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Kia Amanti?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

