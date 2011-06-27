Used 2007 Kia Amanti for Sale

  • $4,000

    2008 Kia Amanti Base

    163,024 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah

    Pewter Beige 2008 Kia Amanti CLEAN TITLE! +INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED SEATS +SUNROOF +LEATHER INTERIOR +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Kia Amanti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNALD125985167842
    Stock: A250570B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $4,495

    2008 Kia Amanti Base

    110,834 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida

    Come see this 2008 Kia Amanti . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine will keep you going. This Kia Amanti has the following options: SUNROOF, PEARL WHITE EXTERIOR PAINT, LEATHER PKG -inc: leather seat trim, memory setting for driver seat & outside mirrors, heated front seats, Infinity AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer, (9) speakers, 4" monitor w/trip computer, ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM (ESP) PKG -inc: electronic stability control, traction control, brake assist, CARGO MATS, Wood grain interior accents, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system, Solar tinted glass, and Side-impact door beams.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Kia Amanti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNALD125885162583
    Stock: D17326A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2020

  • $4,950

    2004 Kia Amanti Base

    78,766 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi

    Come see this 2004 Kia Amanti . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This Kia Amanti features the following options: Wood grain interior accents, Trunk lifters, Tachometer, Sportmatic shifter, Speed-sensing pwr rack & pinion steering, Solar glass, Side-impact door beams, Seatback pockets, Remote pwr fuel door/trunk release w/lockout feature, and Remote keyless entry/alarm w/panic. See it for yourself at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. Asking only $5,950 cash or In-house financing available with just $2,500 down. Call us at 601-939-9195 or Email us at info@southernimportspecialist.com for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Kia Amanti with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNALD124245047625
    Stock: AH0069
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2019

