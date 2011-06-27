Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,695
|$13,512
|$15,506
|Clean
|$11,338
|$13,107
|$15,015
|Average
|$10,626
|$12,295
|$14,034
|Rough
|$9,913
|$11,484
|$13,052
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,193
|$12,961
|$14,899
|Clean
|$10,852
|$12,572
|$14,427
|Average
|$10,170
|$11,793
|$13,484
|Rough
|$9,488
|$11,015
|$12,541
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,527
|$13,276
|$15,198
|Clean
|$11,176
|$12,878
|$14,717
|Average
|$10,473
|$12,081
|$13,755
|Rough
|$9,770
|$11,283
|$12,794
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,863
|$14,781
|$16,889
|Clean
|$12,471
|$14,338
|$16,355
|Average
|$11,687
|$13,450
|$15,286
|Rough
|$10,903
|$12,563
|$14,217
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,869
|$11,559
|$13,405
|Clean
|$9,568
|$11,212
|$12,981
|Average
|$8,966
|$10,518
|$12,133
|Rough
|$8,365
|$9,824
|$11,284
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,079
|$10,676
|$12,421
|Clean
|$8,802
|$10,355
|$12,028
|Average
|$8,249
|$9,714
|$11,242
|Rough
|$7,695
|$9,073
|$10,456
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,475
|$12,183
|$14,053
|Clean
|$10,155
|$11,817
|$13,609
|Average
|$9,517
|$11,085
|$12,719
|Rough
|$8,879
|$10,354
|$11,830
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,880
|$14,789
|$16,889
|Clean
|$12,487
|$14,345
|$16,355
|Average
|$11,702
|$13,457
|$15,286
|Rough
|$10,917
|$12,569
|$14,217
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,365
|$10,932
|$12,646
|Clean
|$9,080
|$10,604
|$12,246
|Average
|$8,509
|$9,948
|$11,446
|Rough
|$7,938
|$9,291
|$10,645