Estimated values
2009 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,749
|$3,826
|$4,492
|Clean
|$2,585
|$3,592
|$4,206
|Average
|$2,258
|$3,124
|$3,633
|Rough
|$1,931
|$2,656
|$3,060
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,730
|$3,756
|$4,392
|Clean
|$2,568
|$3,526
|$4,112
|Average
|$2,243
|$3,067
|$3,552
|Rough
|$1,918
|$2,608
|$2,992
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,909
|$4,012
|$4,696
|Clean
|$2,736
|$3,766
|$4,396
|Average
|$2,389
|$3,276
|$3,798
|Rough
|$2,043
|$2,785
|$3,199
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$3,590
|$4,220
|Clean
|$2,417
|$3,370
|$3,951
|Average
|$2,111
|$2,932
|$3,413
|Rough
|$1,806
|$2,493
|$2,875