Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,034
|$2,847
|$3,250
|Clean
|$1,817
|$2,544
|$2,912
|Average
|$1,383
|$1,937
|$2,235
|Rough
|$949
|$1,330
|$1,559
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,343
|$2,755
|Clean
|$1,360
|$2,093
|$2,468
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,594
|$1,895
|Rough
|$710
|$1,094
|$1,322
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,324
|$2,663
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,076
|$2,386
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,581
|$1,832
|Rough
|$766
|$1,085
|$1,278
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,347
|$3,745
|$4,449
|Clean
|$2,097
|$3,346
|$3,986
|Average
|$1,596
|$2,547
|$3,060
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,749
|$2,134
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$4,462
|$5,495
|Clean
|$2,172
|$3,986
|$4,923
|Average
|$1,653
|$3,035
|$3,780
|Rough
|$1,135
|$2,083
|$2,636
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,783
|$2,808
|$3,323
|Clean
|$1,593
|$2,509
|$2,977
|Average
|$1,213
|$1,910
|$2,286
|Rough
|$832
|$1,311
|$1,594
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,852
|$3,362
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,548
|$3,012
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,940
|$2,313
|Rough
|$858
|$1,332
|$1,613
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$1,549
|$1,753
|Clean
|$1,013
|$1,383
|$1,570
|Average
|$771
|$1,053
|$1,206
|Rough
|$529
|$723
|$841
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,448
|$2,908
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,187
|$2,605
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,665
|$2,000
|Rough
|$717
|$1,143
|$1,395
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,194
|$2,590
|Clean
|$1,255
|$1,960
|$2,321
|Average
|$955
|$1,492
|$1,782
|Rough
|$656
|$1,025
|$1,243
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,696
|$3,224
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,408
|$2,888
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,834
|$2,217
|Rough
|$770
|$1,259
|$1,546
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,731
|$3,582
|$3,997
|Clean
|$2,439
|$3,200
|$3,581
|Average
|$1,857
|$2,436
|$2,749
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,673
|$1,917
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,679
|$2,404
|$2,765
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,148
|$2,478
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,635
|$1,902
|Rough
|$784
|$1,123
|$1,327
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,544
|$2,459
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,379
|$2,197
|$2,616
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,672
|$2,009
|Rough
|$721
|$1,148
|$1,401
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,277
|$2,049
|$2,438
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,831
|$2,184
|Average
|$869
|$1,394
|$1,677
|Rough
|$596
|$957
|$1,169
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,963
|$3,246
|$3,895
|Clean
|$1,753
|$2,900
|$3,489
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,208
|$2,679
|Rough
|$916
|$1,516
|$1,868
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$1,755
|$1,943
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,568
|$1,741
|Average
|$930
|$1,194
|$1,336
|Rough
|$638
|$819
|$932
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,031
|$3,014
|$3,504
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,693
|$3,140
|Average
|$1,381
|$2,050
|$2,410
|Rough
|$948
|$1,407
|$1,681
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$2,076
|$2,467
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,854
|$2,210
|Average
|$883
|$1,412
|$1,697
|Rough
|$606
|$969
|$1,183
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,462
|$4,038
|Clean
|$2,063
|$3,093
|$3,618
|Average
|$1,570
|$2,355
|$2,778
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,617
|$1,937
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$2,767
|$3,259
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,472
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,216
|$1,882
|$2,242
|Rough
|$835
|$1,292
|$1,563
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,944
|$3,055
|$3,614
|Clean
|$1,736
|$2,729
|$3,238
|Average
|$1,322
|$2,078
|$2,486
|Rough
|$907
|$1,426
|$1,734
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$3,329
|$3,962
|Clean
|$1,852
|$2,974
|$3,549
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,264
|$2,725
|Rough
|$968
|$1,554
|$1,900
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,572
|$3,012
|Clean
|$1,514
|$2,298
|$2,699
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,750
|$2,072
|Rough
|$791
|$1,201
|$1,445
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,796
|$2,823
|$3,339
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,522
|$2,992
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,920
|$2,297
|Rough
|$838
|$1,318
|$1,602
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,526
|$2,953
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,257
|$2,646
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,718
|$2,031
|Rough
|$782
|$1,180
|$1,417
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,479
|$2,314
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,321
|$2,067
|$2,449
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,574
|$1,880
|Rough
|$690
|$1,080
|$1,311
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,592
|$3,858
|$4,492
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,447
|$4,024
|Average
|$1,763
|$2,624
|$3,090
|Rough
|$1,210
|$1,802
|$2,155