1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,034$2,847$3,250
Clean$1,817$2,544$2,912
Average$1,383$1,937$2,235
Rough$949$1,330$1,559
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,522$2,343$2,755
Clean$1,360$2,093$2,468
Average$1,035$1,594$1,895
Rough$710$1,094$1,322
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,324$2,663
Clean$1,465$2,076$2,386
Average$1,116$1,581$1,832
Rough$766$1,085$1,278
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,347$3,745$4,449
Clean$2,097$3,346$3,986
Average$1,596$2,547$3,060
Rough$1,096$1,749$2,134
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,431$4,462$5,495
Clean$2,172$3,986$4,923
Average$1,653$3,035$3,780
Rough$1,135$2,083$2,636
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,783$2,808$3,323
Clean$1,593$2,509$2,977
Average$1,213$1,910$2,286
Rough$832$1,311$1,594
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,838$2,852$3,362
Clean$1,642$2,548$3,012
Average$1,250$1,940$2,313
Rough$858$1,332$1,613
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,134$1,549$1,753
Clean$1,013$1,383$1,570
Average$771$1,053$1,206
Rough$529$723$841
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,536$2,448$2,908
Clean$1,372$2,187$2,605
Average$1,045$1,665$2,000
Rough$717$1,143$1,395
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,405$2,194$2,590
Clean$1,255$1,960$2,321
Average$955$1,492$1,782
Rough$656$1,025$1,243
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,696$3,224
Clean$1,473$2,408$2,888
Average$1,122$1,834$2,217
Rough$770$1,259$1,546
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,731$3,582$3,997
Clean$2,439$3,200$3,581
Average$1,857$2,436$2,749
Rough$1,275$1,673$1,917
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,679$2,404$2,765
Clean$1,500$2,148$2,478
Average$1,142$1,635$1,902
Rough$784$1,123$1,327
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,544$2,459$2,920
Clean$1,379$2,197$2,616
Average$1,050$1,672$2,009
Rough$721$1,148$1,401
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,277$2,049$2,438
Clean$1,141$1,831$2,184
Average$869$1,394$1,677
Rough$596$957$1,169
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,963$3,246$3,895
Clean$1,753$2,900$3,489
Average$1,335$2,208$2,679
Rough$916$1,516$1,868
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,368$1,755$1,943
Clean$1,222$1,568$1,741
Average$930$1,194$1,336
Rough$638$819$932
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,031$3,014$3,504
Clean$1,815$2,693$3,140
Average$1,381$2,050$2,410
Rough$948$1,407$1,681
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,298$2,076$2,467
Clean$1,159$1,854$2,210
Average$883$1,412$1,697
Rough$606$969$1,183
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,309$3,462$4,038
Clean$2,063$3,093$3,618
Average$1,570$2,355$2,778
Rough$1,078$1,617$1,937
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,788$2,767$3,259
Clean$1,597$2,472$2,920
Average$1,216$1,882$2,242
Rough$835$1,292$1,563
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,944$3,055$3,614
Clean$1,736$2,729$3,238
Average$1,322$2,078$2,486
Rough$907$1,426$1,734
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,073$3,329$3,962
Clean$1,852$2,974$3,549
Average$1,410$2,264$2,725
Rough$968$1,554$1,900
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,695$2,572$3,012
Clean$1,514$2,298$2,699
Average$1,153$1,750$2,072
Rough$791$1,201$1,445
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,796$2,823$3,339
Clean$1,604$2,522$2,992
Average$1,221$1,920$2,297
Rough$838$1,318$1,602
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,676$2,526$2,953
Clean$1,497$2,257$2,646
Average$1,140$1,718$2,031
Rough$782$1,180$1,417
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,479$2,314$2,734
Clean$1,321$2,067$2,449
Average$1,006$1,574$1,880
Rough$690$1,080$1,311
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,592$3,858$4,492
Clean$2,315$3,447$4,024
Average$1,763$2,624$3,090
Rough$1,210$1,802$2,155
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,642 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,548 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,642 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,548 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,642 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,548 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $858 to $3,362, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.