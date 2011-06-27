  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,021$17,786$19,955
Clean$15,743$17,475$19,600
Average$15,188$16,853$18,889
Rough$14,632$16,232$18,179
2019 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,690$16,441$18,595
Clean$14,435$16,154$18,264
Average$13,926$15,579$17,602
Rough$13,417$15,005$16,940
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,562$19,479$21,836
Clean$17,258$19,139$21,447
Average$16,649$18,458$20,670
Rough$16,040$17,777$19,892
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,998$21,961$24,377
Clean$19,651$21,578$23,943
Average$18,958$20,810$23,076
Rough$18,265$20,042$22,208
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,011$23,004$25,455
Clean$20,647$22,602$25,002
Average$19,919$21,798$24,096
Rough$19,191$20,994$23,190
2019 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,109$18,968$21,254
Clean$16,812$18,636$20,876
Average$16,219$17,973$20,119
Rough$15,626$17,310$19,363
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,425$20,285$22,573
Clean$18,106$19,930$22,171
Average$17,467$19,221$21,367
Rough$16,829$18,512$20,564
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,812 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,636 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,812 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,636 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,812 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,636 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ford Escape ranges from $15,626 to $21,254, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.