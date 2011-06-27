Estimated values
2019 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,021
|$17,786
|$19,955
|Clean
|$15,743
|$17,475
|$19,600
|Average
|$15,188
|$16,853
|$18,889
|Rough
|$14,632
|$16,232
|$18,179
Estimated values
2019 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,690
|$16,441
|$18,595
|Clean
|$14,435
|$16,154
|$18,264
|Average
|$13,926
|$15,579
|$17,602
|Rough
|$13,417
|$15,005
|$16,940
Estimated values
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,562
|$19,479
|$21,836
|Clean
|$17,258
|$19,139
|$21,447
|Average
|$16,649
|$18,458
|$20,670
|Rough
|$16,040
|$17,777
|$19,892
Estimated values
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,998
|$21,961
|$24,377
|Clean
|$19,651
|$21,578
|$23,943
|Average
|$18,958
|$20,810
|$23,076
|Rough
|$18,265
|$20,042
|$22,208
Estimated values
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,011
|$23,004
|$25,455
|Clean
|$20,647
|$22,602
|$25,002
|Average
|$19,919
|$21,798
|$24,096
|Rough
|$19,191
|$20,994
|$23,190
Estimated values
2019 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,109
|$18,968
|$21,254
|Clean
|$16,812
|$18,636
|$20,876
|Average
|$16,219
|$17,973
|$20,119
|Rough
|$15,626
|$17,310
|$19,363
Estimated values
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,425
|$20,285
|$22,573
|Clean
|$18,106
|$19,930
|$22,171
|Average
|$17,467
|$19,221
|$21,367
|Rough
|$16,829
|$18,512
|$20,564