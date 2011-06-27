Estimated values
2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,302
|$24,735
|$27,619
|Clean
|$21,808
|$24,197
|$26,985
|Average
|$20,819
|$23,121
|$25,718
|Rough
|$19,830
|$22,045
|$24,450
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Outback 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,339
|$26,920
|$29,982
|Clean
|$23,800
|$26,334
|$29,293
|Average
|$22,720
|$25,163
|$27,917
|Rough
|$21,641
|$23,991
|$26,541
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,726
|$25,142
|$28,009
|Clean
|$22,222
|$24,595
|$27,366
|Average
|$21,214
|$23,501
|$26,081
|Rough
|$20,206
|$22,407
|$24,795
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,595
|$19,827
|$22,458
|Clean
|$17,205
|$19,396
|$21,943
|Average
|$16,425
|$18,533
|$20,912
|Rough
|$15,645
|$17,671
|$19,881
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,434
|$22,779
|$25,554
|Clean
|$19,981
|$22,284
|$24,968
|Average
|$19,075
|$21,293
|$23,795
|Rough
|$18,169
|$20,301
|$22,622
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,490
|$18,745
|$21,396
|Clean
|$16,124
|$18,337
|$20,905
|Average
|$15,393
|$17,522
|$19,923
|Rough
|$14,662
|$16,706
|$18,940