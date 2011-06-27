Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,513
|$9,954
|$11,445
|Clean
|$7,003
|$9,273
|$10,644
|Average
|$5,984
|$7,910
|$9,042
|Rough
|$4,964
|$6,547
|$7,440
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,101
|$11,803
|$13,455
|Clean
|$8,483
|$10,995
|$12,513
|Average
|$7,248
|$9,379
|$10,630
|Rough
|$6,013
|$7,762
|$8,747
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,188
|$10,777
|$12,358
|Clean
|$7,632
|$10,040
|$11,493
|Average
|$6,521
|$8,564
|$9,764
|Rough
|$5,410
|$7,088
|$8,034
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,274
|$10,804
|$12,350
|Clean
|$7,713
|$10,064
|$11,486
|Average
|$6,590
|$8,585
|$9,757
|Rough
|$5,467
|$7,105
|$8,028
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,314
|$12,010
|$13,661
|Clean
|$8,682
|$11,188
|$12,705
|Average
|$7,418
|$9,543
|$10,793
|Rough
|$6,154
|$7,899
|$8,881
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,956
|$7,574
|$8,565
|Clean
|$5,552
|$7,055
|$7,966
|Average
|$4,744
|$6,018
|$6,767
|Rough
|$3,935
|$4,981
|$5,568
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,093
|$11,688
|$13,276
|Clean
|$8,476
|$10,888
|$12,347
|Average
|$7,242
|$9,287
|$10,489
|Rough
|$6,008
|$7,687
|$8,631
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,906
|$11,462
|$13,027
|Clean
|$8,302
|$10,678
|$12,115
|Average
|$7,093
|$9,108
|$10,292
|Rough
|$5,884
|$7,538
|$8,468
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,487
|$14,213
|$15,891
|Clean
|$10,708
|$13,240
|$14,779
|Average
|$9,149
|$11,293
|$12,554
|Rough
|$7,590
|$9,347
|$10,330
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,232
|$7,347
|$8,632
|Clean
|$4,877
|$6,844
|$8,028
|Average
|$4,167
|$5,838
|$6,820
|Rough
|$3,457
|$4,832
|$5,611
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,284
|$8,497
|$9,845
|Clean
|$5,858
|$7,915
|$9,156
|Average
|$5,005
|$6,752
|$7,778
|Rough
|$4,152
|$5,588
|$6,400
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,040
|$12,894
|$14,642
|Clean
|$9,359
|$12,011
|$13,617
|Average
|$7,997
|$10,246
|$11,568
|Rough
|$6,634
|$8,480
|$9,519
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,450
|$12,291
|$14,028
|Clean
|$8,809
|$11,449
|$13,046
|Average
|$7,527
|$9,766
|$11,083
|Rough
|$6,244
|$8,083
|$9,119
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,272
|$10,964
|$12,608
|Clean
|$7,710
|$10,214
|$11,726
|Average
|$6,588
|$8,712
|$9,961
|Rough
|$5,465
|$7,211
|$8,196
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,688
|$8,925
|$10,291
|Clean
|$6,235
|$8,314
|$9,570
|Average
|$5,327
|$7,092
|$8,130
|Rough
|$4,419
|$5,870
|$6,690
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,273
|$7,210
|$8,389
|Clean
|$4,915
|$6,716
|$7,802
|Average
|$4,199
|$5,729
|$6,628
|Rough
|$3,484
|$4,742
|$5,454
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,051
|$12,866
|$14,589
|Clean
|$9,369
|$11,985
|$13,568
|Average
|$8,005
|$10,223
|$11,526
|Rough
|$6,641
|$8,461
|$9,484
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,042
|$16,441
|$18,528
|Clean
|$12,157
|$15,316
|$17,231
|Average
|$10,387
|$13,064
|$14,638
|Rough
|$8,617
|$10,813
|$12,045
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,786
|$10,128
|$11,561
|Clean
|$7,258
|$9,435
|$10,752
|Average
|$6,201
|$8,048
|$9,134
|Rough
|$5,144
|$6,661
|$7,516
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,873
|$10,413
|$11,963
|Clean
|$7,339
|$9,700
|$11,125
|Average
|$6,271
|$8,274
|$9,451
|Rough
|$5,202
|$6,848
|$7,777
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,475
|$9,909
|$11,394
|Clean
|$6,967
|$9,231
|$10,597
|Average
|$5,953
|$7,874
|$9,002
|Rough
|$4,939
|$6,517
|$7,407
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,695
|$6,943
|$7,712
|Clean
|$5,309
|$6,467
|$7,173
|Average
|$4,536
|$5,517
|$6,093
|Rough
|$3,763
|$4,566
|$5,014
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,989
|$11,800
|$13,519
|Clean
|$8,379
|$10,993
|$12,573
|Average
|$7,159
|$9,377
|$10,681
|Rough
|$5,939
|$7,761
|$8,788
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,424
|$11,669
|$13,642
|Clean
|$7,852
|$10,870
|$12,687
|Average
|$6,709
|$9,272
|$10,778
|Rough
|$5,566
|$7,674
|$8,868
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,559
|$11,219
|$12,844
|Clean
|$7,978
|$10,451
|$11,946
|Average
|$6,817
|$8,914
|$10,148
|Rough
|$5,655
|$7,378
|$8,350
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,631
|$11,207
|$12,783
|Clean
|$8,045
|$10,439
|$11,888
|Average
|$6,874
|$8,905
|$10,099
|Rough
|$5,703
|$7,370
|$8,310
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,934
|$7,439
|$8,364
|Clean
|$5,532
|$6,930
|$7,779
|Average
|$4,726
|$5,911
|$6,608
|Rough
|$3,921
|$4,892
|$5,437
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,443
|$11,088
|$12,703
|Clean
|$7,870
|$10,329
|$11,814
|Average
|$6,724
|$8,811
|$10,036
|Rough
|$5,578
|$7,292
|$8,258
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,249
|$14,487
|$16,468
|Clean
|$10,486
|$13,495
|$15,316
|Average
|$8,959
|$11,512
|$13,011
|Rough
|$7,433
|$9,528
|$10,706
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,939
|$11,412
|$12,927
|Clean
|$8,333
|$10,631
|$12,022
|Average
|$7,120
|$9,068
|$10,213
|Rough
|$5,907
|$7,505
|$8,403
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,715
|$13,558
|$15,302
|Clean
|$9,988
|$12,629
|$14,231
|Average
|$8,534
|$10,773
|$12,089
|Rough
|$7,080
|$8,916
|$9,948
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,482
|$11,195
|$12,852
|Clean
|$7,907
|$10,428
|$11,952
|Average
|$6,756
|$8,895
|$10,153
|Rough
|$5,605
|$7,362
|$8,355
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,874
|$10,288
|$11,764
|Clean
|$7,340
|$9,584
|$10,940
|Average
|$6,271
|$8,175
|$9,294
|Rough
|$5,203
|$6,766
|$7,647
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,898
|$12,820
|$14,607
|Clean
|$9,226
|$11,942
|$13,585
|Average
|$7,883
|$10,187
|$11,540
|Rough
|$6,540
|$8,431
|$9,496
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,085
|$13,042
|$14,852
|Clean
|$9,400
|$12,149
|$13,813
|Average
|$8,032
|$10,363
|$11,734
|Rough
|$6,663
|$8,577
|$9,655
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,902
|$13,950
|$15,816
|Clean
|$10,162
|$12,995
|$14,709
|Average
|$8,683
|$11,085
|$12,495
|Rough
|$7,203
|$9,174
|$10,282
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,402
|$8,518
|$9,808
|Clean
|$5,968
|$7,934
|$9,122
|Average
|$5,099
|$6,768
|$7,749
|Rough
|$4,230
|$5,602
|$6,376