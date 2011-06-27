  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,513$9,954$11,445
Clean$7,003$9,273$10,644
Average$5,984$7,910$9,042
Rough$4,964$6,547$7,440
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,101$11,803$13,455
Clean$8,483$10,995$12,513
Average$7,248$9,379$10,630
Rough$6,013$7,762$8,747
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,188$10,777$12,358
Clean$7,632$10,040$11,493
Average$6,521$8,564$9,764
Rough$5,410$7,088$8,034
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,274$10,804$12,350
Clean$7,713$10,064$11,486
Average$6,590$8,585$9,757
Rough$5,467$7,105$8,028
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,314$12,010$13,661
Clean$8,682$11,188$12,705
Average$7,418$9,543$10,793
Rough$6,154$7,899$8,881
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,956$7,574$8,565
Clean$5,552$7,055$7,966
Average$4,744$6,018$6,767
Rough$3,935$4,981$5,568
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,093$11,688$13,276
Clean$8,476$10,888$12,347
Average$7,242$9,287$10,489
Rough$6,008$7,687$8,631
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,906$11,462$13,027
Clean$8,302$10,678$12,115
Average$7,093$9,108$10,292
Rough$5,884$7,538$8,468
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,487$14,213$15,891
Clean$10,708$13,240$14,779
Average$9,149$11,293$12,554
Rough$7,590$9,347$10,330
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,232$7,347$8,632
Clean$4,877$6,844$8,028
Average$4,167$5,838$6,820
Rough$3,457$4,832$5,611
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,284$8,497$9,845
Clean$5,858$7,915$9,156
Average$5,005$6,752$7,778
Rough$4,152$5,588$6,400
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,040$12,894$14,642
Clean$9,359$12,011$13,617
Average$7,997$10,246$11,568
Rough$6,634$8,480$9,519
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,450$12,291$14,028
Clean$8,809$11,449$13,046
Average$7,527$9,766$11,083
Rough$6,244$8,083$9,119
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,272$10,964$12,608
Clean$7,710$10,214$11,726
Average$6,588$8,712$9,961
Rough$5,465$7,211$8,196
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,688$8,925$10,291
Clean$6,235$8,314$9,570
Average$5,327$7,092$8,130
Rough$4,419$5,870$6,690
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,273$7,210$8,389
Clean$4,915$6,716$7,802
Average$4,199$5,729$6,628
Rough$3,484$4,742$5,454
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,051$12,866$14,589
Clean$9,369$11,985$13,568
Average$8,005$10,223$11,526
Rough$6,641$8,461$9,484
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,042$16,441$18,528
Clean$12,157$15,316$17,231
Average$10,387$13,064$14,638
Rough$8,617$10,813$12,045
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,786$10,128$11,561
Clean$7,258$9,435$10,752
Average$6,201$8,048$9,134
Rough$5,144$6,661$7,516
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,873$10,413$11,963
Clean$7,339$9,700$11,125
Average$6,271$8,274$9,451
Rough$5,202$6,848$7,777
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,475$9,909$11,394
Clean$6,967$9,231$10,597
Average$5,953$7,874$9,002
Rough$4,939$6,517$7,407
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,695$6,943$7,712
Clean$5,309$6,467$7,173
Average$4,536$5,517$6,093
Rough$3,763$4,566$5,014
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,989$11,800$13,519
Clean$8,379$10,993$12,573
Average$7,159$9,377$10,681
Rough$5,939$7,761$8,788
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,424$11,669$13,642
Clean$7,852$10,870$12,687
Average$6,709$9,272$10,778
Rough$5,566$7,674$8,868
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,559$11,219$12,844
Clean$7,978$10,451$11,946
Average$6,817$8,914$10,148
Rough$5,655$7,378$8,350
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,631$11,207$12,783
Clean$8,045$10,439$11,888
Average$6,874$8,905$10,099
Rough$5,703$7,370$8,310
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,934$7,439$8,364
Clean$5,532$6,930$7,779
Average$4,726$5,911$6,608
Rough$3,921$4,892$5,437
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,443$11,088$12,703
Clean$7,870$10,329$11,814
Average$6,724$8,811$10,036
Rough$5,578$7,292$8,258
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,249$14,487$16,468
Clean$10,486$13,495$15,316
Average$8,959$11,512$13,011
Rough$7,433$9,528$10,706
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,939$11,412$12,927
Clean$8,333$10,631$12,022
Average$7,120$9,068$10,213
Rough$5,907$7,505$8,403
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,715$13,558$15,302
Clean$9,988$12,629$14,231
Average$8,534$10,773$12,089
Rough$7,080$8,916$9,948
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,482$11,195$12,852
Clean$7,907$10,428$11,952
Average$6,756$8,895$10,153
Rough$5,605$7,362$8,355
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,874$10,288$11,764
Clean$7,340$9,584$10,940
Average$6,271$8,175$9,294
Rough$5,203$6,766$7,647
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,898$12,820$14,607
Clean$9,226$11,942$13,585
Average$7,883$10,187$11,540
Rough$6,540$8,431$9,496
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,085$13,042$14,852
Clean$9,400$12,149$13,813
Average$8,032$10,363$11,734
Rough$6,663$8,577$9,655
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,902$13,950$15,816
Clean$10,162$12,995$14,709
Average$8,683$11,085$12,495
Rough$7,203$9,174$10,282
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,402$8,518$9,808
Clean$5,968$7,934$9,122
Average$5,099$6,768$7,749
Rough$4,230$5,602$6,376
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,844 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,844 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,844 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $3,457 to $8,632, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.