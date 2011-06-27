Estimated values
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,923
|$19,285
|$22,220
|Clean
|$16,641
|$18,965
|$21,839
|Average
|$16,078
|$18,327
|$21,077
|Rough
|$15,515
|$17,688
|$20,315
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,402
|$17,705
|$20,565
|Clean
|$15,146
|$17,412
|$20,212
|Average
|$14,633
|$16,825
|$19,507
|Rough
|$14,121
|$16,239
|$18,801
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,896
|$19,034
|$21,693
|Clean
|$16,615
|$18,719
|$21,321
|Average
|$16,053
|$18,089
|$20,577
|Rough
|$15,491
|$17,458
|$19,833
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,480
|$20,688
|$23,438
|Clean
|$18,172
|$20,346
|$23,036
|Average
|$17,558
|$19,661
|$22,233
|Rough
|$16,943
|$18,975
|$21,429