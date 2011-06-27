Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,117
|$22,199
|$24,454
|Clean
|$18,018
|$20,911
|$22,998
|Average
|$15,822
|$18,336
|$20,084
|Rough
|$13,625
|$15,761
|$17,171
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,848
|$14,240
|$16,677
|Clean
|$10,225
|$13,414
|$15,683
|Average
|$8,978
|$11,762
|$13,697
|Rough
|$7,732
|$10,110
|$11,710
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,641
|$16,018
|$18,454
|Clean
|$11,915
|$15,089
|$17,355
|Average
|$10,462
|$13,231
|$15,157
|Rough
|$9,010
|$11,373
|$12,958
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,599
|$25,963
|$29,833
|Clean
|$19,416
|$24,457
|$28,056
|Average
|$17,049
|$21,446
|$24,502
|Rough
|$14,682
|$18,434
|$20,948
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,935
|$14,427
|$16,935
|Clean
|$10,307
|$13,590
|$15,926
|Average
|$9,050
|$11,917
|$13,909
|Rough
|$7,794
|$10,243
|$11,892
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,064
|$20,510
|$23,714
|Clean
|$15,141
|$19,321
|$22,301
|Average
|$13,295
|$16,942
|$19,476
|Rough
|$11,449
|$14,563
|$16,652
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,883
|$20,031
|$23,025
|Clean
|$14,971
|$18,870
|$21,653
|Average
|$13,145
|$16,546
|$18,910
|Rough
|$11,320
|$14,223
|$16,168
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,634
|$16,243
|$18,840
|Clean
|$11,908
|$15,301
|$17,718
|Average
|$10,456
|$13,417
|$15,474
|Rough
|$9,005
|$11,533
|$13,229
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,151
|$17,301
|$20,283
|Clean
|$12,395
|$16,298
|$19,075
|Average
|$10,884
|$14,291
|$16,659
|Rough
|$9,373
|$12,284
|$14,243
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,228
|$12,317
|$14,535
|Clean
|$8,698
|$11,603
|$13,669
|Average
|$7,638
|$10,174
|$11,937
|Rough
|$6,577
|$8,746
|$10,206
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,872
|$10,507
|$12,400
|Clean
|$7,420
|$9,898
|$11,661
|Average
|$6,515
|$8,679
|$10,184
|Rough
|$5,611
|$7,460
|$8,707
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,058
|$15,118
|$17,327
|Clean
|$11,366
|$14,241
|$16,295
|Average
|$9,980
|$12,488
|$14,231
|Rough
|$8,594
|$10,734
|$12,167
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,510
|$14,903
|$17,344
|Clean
|$10,849
|$14,039
|$16,311
|Average
|$9,526
|$12,310
|$14,245
|Rough
|$8,204
|$10,582
|$12,179
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,267
|$21,092
|$23,864
|Clean
|$16,275
|$19,869
|$22,443
|Average
|$14,291
|$17,422
|$19,600
|Rough
|$12,307
|$14,976
|$16,757
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,898
|$12,973
|$15,184
|Clean
|$9,329
|$12,220
|$14,279
|Average
|$8,192
|$10,715
|$12,471
|Rough
|$7,055
|$9,211
|$10,662
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,427
|$15,083
|$17,710
|Clean
|$10,771
|$14,208
|$16,656
|Average
|$9,458
|$12,459
|$14,546
|Rough
|$8,145
|$10,709
|$12,436
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,444
|$17,858
|$20,328
|Clean
|$13,614
|$16,822
|$19,117
|Average
|$11,954
|$14,751
|$16,696
|Rough
|$10,295
|$12,680
|$14,274
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,570
|$12,703
|$14,955
|Clean
|$9,020
|$11,967
|$14,064
|Average
|$7,921
|$10,493
|$12,282
|Rough
|$6,821
|$9,020
|$10,501
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,765
|$13,663
|$15,752
|Clean
|$10,146
|$12,870
|$14,814
|Average
|$8,909
|$11,286
|$12,937
|Rough
|$7,672
|$9,701
|$11,061
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,574
|$20,800
|$23,851
|Clean
|$15,622
|$19,594
|$22,430
|Average
|$13,718
|$17,181
|$19,589
|Rough
|$11,813
|$14,768
|$16,748
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,868
|$11,774
|$13,861
|Clean
|$8,359
|$11,092
|$13,035
|Average
|$7,340
|$9,726
|$11,384
|Rough
|$6,321
|$8,360
|$9,733
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,782
|$14,036
|$16,376
|Clean
|$10,162
|$13,222
|$15,400
|Average
|$8,923
|$11,594
|$13,449
|Rough
|$7,685
|$9,966
|$11,499
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,866
|$16,602
|$19,292
|Clean
|$12,127
|$15,639
|$18,143
|Average
|$10,649
|$13,713
|$15,845
|Rough
|$9,170
|$11,788
|$13,546
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,703
|$10,331
|$12,218
|Clean
|$7,260
|$9,732
|$11,490
|Average
|$6,375
|$8,534
|$10,035
|Rough
|$5,490
|$7,335
|$8,579
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,628
|$19,044
|$22,221
|Clean
|$13,788
|$17,940
|$20,898
|Average
|$12,107
|$15,731
|$18,251
|Rough
|$10,426
|$13,522
|$15,603
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,206
|$16,614
|$19,074
|Clean
|$12,447
|$15,651
|$17,938
|Average
|$10,930
|$13,723
|$15,666
|Rough
|$9,412
|$11,796
|$13,394
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,027
|$15,790
|$17,794
|Clean
|$12,278
|$14,874
|$16,734
|Average
|$10,781
|$13,043
|$14,615
|Rough
|$9,284
|$11,211
|$12,495
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,716
|$18,674
|$21,528
|Clean
|$13,871
|$17,591
|$20,246
|Average
|$12,180
|$15,425
|$17,681
|Rough
|$10,489
|$13,259
|$15,117
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,383
|$13,589
|$15,894
|Clean
|$9,787
|$12,801
|$14,947
|Average
|$8,594
|$11,225
|$13,054
|Rough
|$7,400
|$9,649
|$11,160
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,845
|$11,352
|$13,157
|Clean
|$8,337
|$10,694
|$12,374
|Average
|$7,321
|$9,377
|$10,806
|Rough
|$6,304
|$8,060
|$9,239
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,987
|$12,930
|$15,049
|Clean
|$9,413
|$12,180
|$14,153
|Average
|$8,266
|$10,681
|$12,360
|Rough
|$7,118
|$9,181
|$10,567
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,656
|$12,460
|$14,478
|Clean
|$9,101
|$11,737
|$13,615
|Average
|$7,992
|$10,292
|$11,891
|Rough
|$6,882
|$8,847
|$10,166
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,182
|$18,086
|$20,901
|Clean
|$13,367
|$17,037
|$19,656
|Average
|$11,737
|$14,939
|$17,166
|Rough
|$10,108
|$12,842
|$14,676
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,410
|$18,238
|$20,999
|Clean
|$13,582
|$17,181
|$19,748
|Average
|$11,926
|$15,065
|$17,247
|Rough
|$10,271
|$12,950
|$14,745
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,872
|$17,522
|$20,155
|Clean
|$13,075
|$16,505
|$18,954
|Average
|$11,481
|$14,473
|$16,553
|Rough
|$9,887
|$12,441
|$14,152
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,207
|$14,516
|$16,897
|Clean
|$10,563
|$13,674
|$15,891
|Average
|$9,275
|$11,990
|$13,878
|Rough
|$7,987
|$10,307
|$11,865
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,017
|$13,454
|$15,920
|Clean
|$9,442
|$12,674
|$14,972
|Average
|$8,291
|$11,113
|$13,076
|Rough
|$7,139
|$9,553
|$11,179
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,833
|$16,337
|$18,863
|Clean
|$12,095
|$15,389
|$17,740
|Average
|$10,621
|$13,494
|$15,493
|Rough
|$9,146
|$11,599
|$13,246
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,517
|$18,863
|$21,989
|Clean
|$13,683
|$17,769
|$20,680
|Average
|$12,015
|$15,581
|$18,060
|Rough
|$10,347
|$13,393
|$15,441
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,040
|$23,865
|$27,350
|Clean
|$17,946
|$22,481
|$25,721
|Average
|$15,758
|$19,713
|$22,463
|Rough
|$13,570
|$16,945
|$19,205
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,312
|$13,658
|$16,061
|Clean
|$9,720
|$12,866
|$15,105
|Average
|$8,535
|$11,282
|$13,191
|Rough
|$7,350
|$9,697
|$11,278
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,245
|$12,144
|$14,228
|Clean
|$8,714
|$11,439
|$13,380
|Average
|$7,652
|$10,031
|$11,685
|Rough
|$6,589
|$8,622
|$9,990
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,363
|$19,427
|$22,358
|Clean
|$14,480
|$18,300
|$21,027
|Average
|$12,715
|$16,047
|$18,363
|Rough
|$10,950
|$13,793
|$15,700
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,452
|$22,039
|$25,349
|Clean
|$16,450
|$20,761
|$23,839
|Average
|$14,444
|$18,205
|$20,819
|Rough
|$12,439
|$15,648
|$17,799
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,557
|$12,662
|$14,894
|Clean
|$9,008
|$11,928
|$14,007
|Average
|$7,910
|$10,459
|$12,232
|Rough
|$6,812
|$8,991
|$10,458
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,205
|$12,216
|$14,378
|Clean
|$8,677
|$11,508
|$13,522
|Average
|$7,619
|$10,091
|$11,809
|Rough
|$6,561
|$8,674
|$10,096
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,159
|$11,496
|$13,883
|Clean
|$7,690
|$10,829
|$13,056
|Average
|$6,753
|$9,496
|$11,402
|Rough
|$5,815
|$8,162
|$9,748
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,206
|$14,438
|$16,764
|Clean
|$10,562
|$13,600
|$15,765
|Average
|$9,274
|$11,926
|$13,768
|Rough
|$7,987
|$10,251
|$11,771
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,500
|$15,771
|$18,130
|Clean
|$11,782
|$14,856
|$17,050
|Average
|$10,346
|$13,027
|$14,891
|Rough
|$8,909
|$11,198
|$12,731
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,015
|$15,474
|$17,965
|Clean
|$11,325
|$14,576
|$16,895
|Average
|$9,944
|$12,782
|$14,755
|Rough
|$8,563
|$10,987
|$12,615
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,785
|$11,877
|$14,094
|Clean
|$8,280
|$11,188
|$13,255
|Average
|$7,271
|$9,811
|$11,576
|Rough
|$6,261
|$8,433
|$9,897
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,752
|$16,222
|$18,724
|Clean
|$12,019
|$15,281
|$17,609
|Average
|$10,554
|$13,400
|$15,378
|Rough
|$9,089
|$11,518
|$13,148
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,741
|$22,910
|$25,931
|Clean
|$17,664
|$21,582
|$24,386
|Average
|$15,511
|$18,924
|$21,297
|Rough
|$13,357
|$16,267
|$18,208
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,936
|$13,116
|$15,400
|Clean
|$9,366
|$12,355
|$14,483
|Average
|$8,224
|$10,834
|$12,648
|Rough
|$7,082
|$9,313
|$10,814