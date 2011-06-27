  1. Home
2011 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,117$22,199$24,454
Clean$18,018$20,911$22,998
Average$15,822$18,336$20,084
Rough$13,625$15,761$17,171
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,848$14,240$16,677
Clean$10,225$13,414$15,683
Average$8,978$11,762$13,697
Rough$7,732$10,110$11,710
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,641$16,018$18,454
Clean$11,915$15,089$17,355
Average$10,462$13,231$15,157
Rough$9,010$11,373$12,958
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,599$25,963$29,833
Clean$19,416$24,457$28,056
Average$17,049$21,446$24,502
Rough$14,682$18,434$20,948
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,935$14,427$16,935
Clean$10,307$13,590$15,926
Average$9,050$11,917$13,909
Rough$7,794$10,243$11,892
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,064$20,510$23,714
Clean$15,141$19,321$22,301
Average$13,295$16,942$19,476
Rough$11,449$14,563$16,652
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,883$20,031$23,025
Clean$14,971$18,870$21,653
Average$13,145$16,546$18,910
Rough$11,320$14,223$16,168
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,634$16,243$18,840
Clean$11,908$15,301$17,718
Average$10,456$13,417$15,474
Rough$9,005$11,533$13,229
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,151$17,301$20,283
Clean$12,395$16,298$19,075
Average$10,884$14,291$16,659
Rough$9,373$12,284$14,243
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,228$12,317$14,535
Clean$8,698$11,603$13,669
Average$7,638$10,174$11,937
Rough$6,577$8,746$10,206
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,872$10,507$12,400
Clean$7,420$9,898$11,661
Average$6,515$8,679$10,184
Rough$5,611$7,460$8,707
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,058$15,118$17,327
Clean$11,366$14,241$16,295
Average$9,980$12,488$14,231
Rough$8,594$10,734$12,167
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,510$14,903$17,344
Clean$10,849$14,039$16,311
Average$9,526$12,310$14,245
Rough$8,204$10,582$12,179
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,267$21,092$23,864
Clean$16,275$19,869$22,443
Average$14,291$17,422$19,600
Rough$12,307$14,976$16,757
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,898$12,973$15,184
Clean$9,329$12,220$14,279
Average$8,192$10,715$12,471
Rough$7,055$9,211$10,662
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,427$15,083$17,710
Clean$10,771$14,208$16,656
Average$9,458$12,459$14,546
Rough$8,145$10,709$12,436
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,444$17,858$20,328
Clean$13,614$16,822$19,117
Average$11,954$14,751$16,696
Rough$10,295$12,680$14,274
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,570$12,703$14,955
Clean$9,020$11,967$14,064
Average$7,921$10,493$12,282
Rough$6,821$9,020$10,501
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,765$13,663$15,752
Clean$10,146$12,870$14,814
Average$8,909$11,286$12,937
Rough$7,672$9,701$11,061
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,574$20,800$23,851
Clean$15,622$19,594$22,430
Average$13,718$17,181$19,589
Rough$11,813$14,768$16,748
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,868$11,774$13,861
Clean$8,359$11,092$13,035
Average$7,340$9,726$11,384
Rough$6,321$8,360$9,733
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,782$14,036$16,376
Clean$10,162$13,222$15,400
Average$8,923$11,594$13,449
Rough$7,685$9,966$11,499
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,866$16,602$19,292
Clean$12,127$15,639$18,143
Average$10,649$13,713$15,845
Rough$9,170$11,788$13,546
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,703$10,331$12,218
Clean$7,260$9,732$11,490
Average$6,375$8,534$10,035
Rough$5,490$7,335$8,579
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,628$19,044$22,221
Clean$13,788$17,940$20,898
Average$12,107$15,731$18,251
Rough$10,426$13,522$15,603
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,206$16,614$19,074
Clean$12,447$15,651$17,938
Average$10,930$13,723$15,666
Rough$9,412$11,796$13,394
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,027$15,790$17,794
Clean$12,278$14,874$16,734
Average$10,781$13,043$14,615
Rough$9,284$11,211$12,495
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,716$18,674$21,528
Clean$13,871$17,591$20,246
Average$12,180$15,425$17,681
Rough$10,489$13,259$15,117
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,383$13,589$15,894
Clean$9,787$12,801$14,947
Average$8,594$11,225$13,054
Rough$7,400$9,649$11,160
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,845$11,352$13,157
Clean$8,337$10,694$12,374
Average$7,321$9,377$10,806
Rough$6,304$8,060$9,239
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,987$12,930$15,049
Clean$9,413$12,180$14,153
Average$8,266$10,681$12,360
Rough$7,118$9,181$10,567
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,656$12,460$14,478
Clean$9,101$11,737$13,615
Average$7,992$10,292$11,891
Rough$6,882$8,847$10,166
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,182$18,086$20,901
Clean$13,367$17,037$19,656
Average$11,737$14,939$17,166
Rough$10,108$12,842$14,676
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,410$18,238$20,999
Clean$13,582$17,181$19,748
Average$11,926$15,065$17,247
Rough$10,271$12,950$14,745
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,872$17,522$20,155
Clean$13,075$16,505$18,954
Average$11,481$14,473$16,553
Rough$9,887$12,441$14,152
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,207$14,516$16,897
Clean$10,563$13,674$15,891
Average$9,275$11,990$13,878
Rough$7,987$10,307$11,865
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,017$13,454$15,920
Clean$9,442$12,674$14,972
Average$8,291$11,113$13,076
Rough$7,139$9,553$11,179
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,833$16,337$18,863
Clean$12,095$15,389$17,740
Average$10,621$13,494$15,493
Rough$9,146$11,599$13,246
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,517$18,863$21,989
Clean$13,683$17,769$20,680
Average$12,015$15,581$18,060
Rough$10,347$13,393$15,441
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,040$23,865$27,350
Clean$17,946$22,481$25,721
Average$15,758$19,713$22,463
Rough$13,570$16,945$19,205
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,312$13,658$16,061
Clean$9,720$12,866$15,105
Average$8,535$11,282$13,191
Rough$7,350$9,697$11,278
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,245$12,144$14,228
Clean$8,714$11,439$13,380
Average$7,652$10,031$11,685
Rough$6,589$8,622$9,990
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,363$19,427$22,358
Clean$14,480$18,300$21,027
Average$12,715$16,047$18,363
Rough$10,950$13,793$15,700
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,452$22,039$25,349
Clean$16,450$20,761$23,839
Average$14,444$18,205$20,819
Rough$12,439$15,648$17,799
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,557$12,662$14,894
Clean$9,008$11,928$14,007
Average$7,910$10,459$12,232
Rough$6,812$8,991$10,458
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,205$12,216$14,378
Clean$8,677$11,508$13,522
Average$7,619$10,091$11,809
Rough$6,561$8,674$10,096
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,159$11,496$13,883
Clean$7,690$10,829$13,056
Average$6,753$9,496$11,402
Rough$5,815$8,162$9,748
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,206$14,438$16,764
Clean$10,562$13,600$15,765
Average$9,274$11,926$13,768
Rough$7,987$10,251$11,771
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,500$15,771$18,130
Clean$11,782$14,856$17,050
Average$10,346$13,027$14,891
Rough$8,909$11,198$12,731
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,015$15,474$17,965
Clean$11,325$14,576$16,895
Average$9,944$12,782$14,755
Rough$8,563$10,987$12,615
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,785$11,877$14,094
Clean$8,280$11,188$13,255
Average$7,271$9,811$11,576
Rough$6,261$8,433$9,897
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,752$16,222$18,724
Clean$12,019$15,281$17,609
Average$10,554$13,400$15,378
Rough$9,089$11,518$13,148
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,741$22,910$25,931
Clean$17,664$21,582$24,386
Average$15,511$18,924$21,297
Rough$13,357$16,267$18,208
Estimated values
2011 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,936$13,116$15,400
Clean$9,366$12,355$14,483
Average$8,224$10,834$12,648
Rough$7,082$9,313$10,814
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,732 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,732 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,260 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,732 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ford F-150 ranges from $5,490 to $12,218, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.