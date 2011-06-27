Estimated values
1998 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,393
|$2,930
|Clean
|$1,225
|$2,115
|$2,593
|Average
|$897
|$1,560
|$1,918
|Rough
|$569
|$1,005
|$1,244
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Corolla VE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,235
|$2,296
|$2,863
|Clean
|$1,089
|$2,030
|$2,533
|Average
|$797
|$1,497
|$1,874
|Rough
|$506
|$964
|$1,215
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,652
|$3,247
|Clean
|$1,356
|$2,344
|$2,873
|Average
|$993
|$1,729
|$2,125
|Rough
|$630
|$1,114
|$1,378