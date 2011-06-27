Estimated values
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,813
|$19,436
|$22,074
|Clean
|$16,349
|$18,889
|$21,441
|Average
|$15,421
|$17,797
|$20,174
|Rough
|$14,493
|$16,704
|$18,907
Estimated values
2016 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,009
|$17,512
|$20,029
|Clean
|$14,595
|$17,019
|$19,454
|Average
|$13,767
|$16,035
|$18,304
|Rough
|$12,938
|$15,051
|$17,155
Estimated values
2016 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,118
|$16,463
|$18,821
|Clean
|$13,729
|$16,001
|$18,281
|Average
|$12,949
|$15,075
|$17,201
|Rough
|$12,170
|$14,150
|$16,121
Estimated values
2016 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,883
|$23,859
|$26,852
|Clean
|$20,307
|$23,188
|$26,082
|Average
|$19,154
|$21,847
|$24,540
|Rough
|$18,001
|$20,506
|$22,999
Estimated values
2016 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,121
|$22,921
|$25,738
|Clean
|$19,566
|$22,277
|$24,999
|Average
|$18,455
|$20,988
|$23,522
|Rough
|$17,344
|$19,699
|$22,044
Estimated values
2016 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,160
|$21,899
|$24,654
|Clean
|$18,632
|$21,283
|$23,946
|Average
|$17,574
|$20,052
|$22,531
|Rough
|$16,517
|$18,821
|$21,116
Estimated values
2016 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,157
|$28,218
|$31,297
|Clean
|$24,463
|$27,425
|$30,399
|Average
|$23,074
|$25,839
|$28,603
|Rough
|$21,686
|$24,252
|$26,806
Estimated values
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,004
|$18,634
|$21,279
|Clean
|$15,562
|$18,110
|$20,668
|Average
|$14,679
|$17,062
|$19,447
|Rough
|$13,796
|$16,015
|$18,225