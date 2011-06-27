  1. Home
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Truck SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$976$1,669$2,041
Clean$872$1,492$1,825
Average$665$1,138$1,394
Rough$457$784$962
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$671$1,182$1,456
Clean$600$1,057$1,302
Average$457$806$995
Rough$315$556$687
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Truck SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$953$1,797$2,250
Clean$852$1,606$2,012
Average$649$1,225$1,537
Rough$447$844$1,061
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$841$1,634$2,059
Clean$752$1,461$1,841
Average$573$1,114$1,406
Rough$394$768$971
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$594$1,090$1,357
Clean$531$975$1,213
Average$405$744$927
Rough$278$512$640
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$997$1,898$2,380
Clean$891$1,697$2,129
Average$680$1,294$1,625
Rough$468$892$1,122
Estimated values
1996 Nissan Truck XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,298$3,018$3,940
Clean$1,160$2,698$3,523
Average$884$2,058$2,690
Rough$608$1,418$1,857
Sell my 1996 Nissan Truck with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Truck near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Nissan Truck on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Nissan Truck with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $872 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,492 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
