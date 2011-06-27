Estimated values
1991 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,459
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,312
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,018
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,459
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,312
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,018
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$493
|$1,133
|$1,459
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,312
|Average
|$339
|$780
|$1,018
|Rough
|$237
|$545
|$724