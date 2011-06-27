Estimated values
2012 Mazda 6 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,695
|$7,567
|$9,036
|Clean
|$5,324
|$7,081
|$8,445
|Average
|$4,583
|$6,110
|$7,263
|Rough
|$3,842
|$5,139
|$6,081
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,459
|$6,045
|$7,286
|Clean
|$4,169
|$5,657
|$6,810
|Average
|$3,589
|$4,882
|$5,857
|Rough
|$3,009
|$4,106
|$4,904
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 6 s Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,449
|$7,200
|$8,575
|Clean
|$5,094
|$6,738
|$8,014
|Average
|$4,385
|$5,814
|$6,892
|Rough
|$3,676
|$4,890
|$5,771
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 6 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,191
|$8,322
|$9,992
|Clean
|$5,789
|$7,788
|$9,338
|Average
|$4,983
|$6,720
|$8,031
|Rough
|$4,177
|$5,652
|$6,725
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 6 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,940
|$6,666
|$8,018
|Clean
|$4,618
|$6,238
|$7,494
|Average
|$3,976
|$5,383
|$6,445
|Rough
|$3,333
|$4,527
|$5,397
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 6 i Touring Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,268
|$7,079
|$8,497
|Clean
|$4,925
|$6,625
|$7,941
|Average
|$4,240
|$5,716
|$6,830
|Rough
|$3,554
|$4,808
|$5,719
Estimated values
2012 Mazda 6 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,302
|$5,808
|$6,986
|Clean
|$4,022
|$5,435
|$6,530
|Average
|$3,462
|$4,690
|$5,616
|Rough
|$2,903
|$3,944
|$4,702