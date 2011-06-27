Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,516
|$9,873
|$11,575
|Clean
|$8,362
|$9,697
|$11,358
|Average
|$8,053
|$9,344
|$10,924
|Rough
|$7,744
|$8,992
|$10,489
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,069
|$10,499
|$12,294
|Clean
|$8,905
|$10,312
|$12,063
|Average
|$8,576
|$9,937
|$11,602
|Rough
|$8,247
|$9,562
|$11,141
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,443
|$8,653
|$10,171
|Clean
|$7,308
|$8,499
|$9,980
|Average
|$7,038
|$8,190
|$9,598
|Rough
|$6,768
|$7,881
|$9,217
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,808
|$10,204
|$11,954
|Clean
|$8,648
|$10,022
|$11,730
|Average
|$8,328
|$9,657
|$11,281
|Rough
|$8,009
|$9,293
|$10,833
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage RF 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,329
|$9,662
|$11,332
|Clean
|$8,178
|$9,489
|$11,120
|Average
|$7,876
|$9,145
|$10,695
|Rough
|$7,574
|$8,800
|$10,270
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,071
|$9,367
|$10,992
|Clean
|$7,924
|$9,200
|$10,786
|Average
|$7,632
|$8,865
|$10,374
|Rough
|$7,339
|$8,531
|$9,962