2018 Nissan Armada Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,758$38,711$40,942
Clean$35,903$37,818$39,998
Average$34,193$36,034$38,110
Rough$32,483$34,249$36,222
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,435$32,011$33,813
Clean$29,727$31,273$33,033
Average$28,311$29,797$31,474
Rough$26,896$28,321$29,915
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,529$35,495$37,740
Clean$32,749$34,677$36,870
Average$31,189$33,041$35,130
Rough$29,629$31,404$33,389
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,674$30,441$32,456
Clean$28,007$29,739$31,707
Average$26,673$28,335$30,211
Rough$25,339$26,932$28,714
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,695$33,795$36,189
Clean$30,958$33,016$35,355
Average$29,483$31,458$33,686
Rough$28,009$29,900$32,017
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,113$39,740$43,861
Clean$35,273$38,824$42,849
Average$33,593$36,992$40,827
Rough$31,913$35,159$38,804
Sell my 2018 Nissan Armada with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Armada near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Nissan Armada on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,739 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Armada is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,739 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Nissan Armada, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,739 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Nissan Armada. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Nissan Armada and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Nissan Armada ranges from $25,339 to $32,456, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Nissan Armada is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.