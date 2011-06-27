Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,758
|$38,711
|$40,942
|Clean
|$35,903
|$37,818
|$39,998
|Average
|$34,193
|$36,034
|$38,110
|Rough
|$32,483
|$34,249
|$36,222
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,435
|$32,011
|$33,813
|Clean
|$29,727
|$31,273
|$33,033
|Average
|$28,311
|$29,797
|$31,474
|Rough
|$26,896
|$28,321
|$29,915
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,529
|$35,495
|$37,740
|Clean
|$32,749
|$34,677
|$36,870
|Average
|$31,189
|$33,041
|$35,130
|Rough
|$29,629
|$31,404
|$33,389
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,674
|$30,441
|$32,456
|Clean
|$28,007
|$29,739
|$31,707
|Average
|$26,673
|$28,335
|$30,211
|Rough
|$25,339
|$26,932
|$28,714
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,695
|$33,795
|$36,189
|Clean
|$30,958
|$33,016
|$35,355
|Average
|$29,483
|$31,458
|$33,686
|Rough
|$28,009
|$29,900
|$32,017
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,113
|$39,740
|$43,861
|Clean
|$35,273
|$38,824
|$42,849
|Average
|$33,593
|$36,992
|$40,827
|Rough
|$31,913
|$35,159
|$38,804