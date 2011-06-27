Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,409
|$15,701
|$18,207
|Clean
|$13,000
|$15,230
|$17,631
|Average
|$12,183
|$14,287
|$16,479
|Rough
|$11,366
|$13,344
|$15,327
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,919
|$15,182
|$17,655
|Clean
|$12,525
|$14,727
|$17,096
|Average
|$11,738
|$13,815
|$15,979
|Rough
|$10,950
|$12,903
|$14,861
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,991
|$13,076
|$15,346
|Clean
|$10,656
|$12,684
|$14,861
|Average
|$9,986
|$11,899
|$13,889
|Rough
|$9,316
|$11,113
|$12,918
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,366
|$12,333
|$14,476
|Clean
|$10,050
|$11,963
|$14,018
|Average
|$9,419
|$11,223
|$13,102
|Rough
|$8,787
|$10,482
|$12,186
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,478
|$14,674
|$17,070
|Clean
|$12,098
|$14,233
|$16,530
|Average
|$11,337
|$13,352
|$15,449
|Rough
|$10,577
|$12,471
|$14,369
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,349
|$14,538
|$16,926
|Clean
|$11,972
|$14,101
|$16,391
|Average
|$11,220
|$13,228
|$15,320
|Rough
|$10,467
|$12,356
|$14,248
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,586
|$13,690
|$15,984
|Clean
|$11,233
|$13,279
|$15,478
|Average
|$10,527
|$12,457
|$14,467
|Rough
|$9,820
|$11,635
|$13,455
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,935
|$11,821
|$13,875
|Clean
|$9,632
|$11,466
|$13,436
|Average
|$9,027
|$10,757
|$12,557
|Rough
|$8,421
|$10,047
|$11,679
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,196
|$12,183
|$14,346
|Clean
|$9,885
|$11,818
|$13,892
|Average
|$9,264
|$11,086
|$12,984
|Rough
|$8,642
|$10,354
|$12,076
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,700
|$14,950
|$17,407
|Clean
|$12,313
|$14,502
|$16,856
|Average
|$11,539
|$13,604
|$15,755
|Rough
|$10,765
|$12,706
|$14,653
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,801
|$15,123
|$17,655
|Clean
|$12,411
|$14,669
|$17,096
|Average
|$11,630
|$13,761
|$15,979
|Rough
|$10,850
|$12,853
|$14,861
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,087
|$14,242
|$16,594
|Clean
|$11,718
|$13,814
|$16,068
|Average
|$10,982
|$12,959
|$15,018
|Rough
|$10,245
|$12,104
|$13,968
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,915
|$12,944
|$15,155
|Clean
|$10,582
|$12,555
|$14,676
|Average
|$9,917
|$11,778
|$13,717
|Rough
|$9,252
|$11,001
|$12,758