2017 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,409$15,701$18,207
Clean$13,000$15,230$17,631
Average$12,183$14,287$16,479
Rough$11,366$13,344$15,327
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,919$15,182$17,655
Clean$12,525$14,727$17,096
Average$11,738$13,815$15,979
Rough$10,950$12,903$14,861
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,991$13,076$15,346
Clean$10,656$12,684$14,861
Average$9,986$11,899$13,889
Rough$9,316$11,113$12,918
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,366$12,333$14,476
Clean$10,050$11,963$14,018
Average$9,419$11,223$13,102
Rough$8,787$10,482$12,186
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,478$14,674$17,070
Clean$12,098$14,233$16,530
Average$11,337$13,352$15,449
Rough$10,577$12,471$14,369
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,349$14,538$16,926
Clean$11,972$14,101$16,391
Average$11,220$13,228$15,320
Rough$10,467$12,356$14,248
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,586$13,690$15,984
Clean$11,233$13,279$15,478
Average$10,527$12,457$14,467
Rough$9,820$11,635$13,455
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,935$11,821$13,875
Clean$9,632$11,466$13,436
Average$9,027$10,757$12,557
Rough$8,421$10,047$11,679
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,196$12,183$14,346
Clean$9,885$11,818$13,892
Average$9,264$11,086$12,984
Rough$8,642$10,354$12,076
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,700$14,950$17,407
Clean$12,313$14,502$16,856
Average$11,539$13,604$15,755
Rough$10,765$12,706$14,653
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,801$15,123$17,655
Clean$12,411$14,669$17,096
Average$11,630$13,761$15,979
Rough$10,850$12,853$14,861
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,087$14,242$16,594
Clean$11,718$13,814$16,068
Average$10,982$12,959$15,018
Rough$10,245$12,104$13,968
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds
2017 Mazda 3 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,915$12,944$15,155
Clean$10,582$12,555$14,676
Average$9,917$11,778$13,717
Rough$9,252$11,001$12,758
Sell my 2017 Mazda 3 with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,632 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,466 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,632 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,466 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,632 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,466 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Mazda 3 ranges from $8,421 to $13,875, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.