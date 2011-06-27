Estimated values
2003 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,437
|$2,203
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,271
|$1,952
|$2,326
|Average
|$938
|$1,451
|$1,728
|Rough
|$606
|$950
|$1,131
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$2,209
|$2,631
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,958
|$2,332
|Average
|$941
|$1,455
|$1,733
|Rough
|$608
|$953
|$1,134
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,096
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,242
|$1,858
|$2,194
|Average
|$918
|$1,381
|$1,630
|Rough
|$593
|$904
|$1,067
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$2,047
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,148
|$1,814
|$2,178
|Average
|$848
|$1,348
|$1,619
|Rough
|$548
|$883
|$1,059
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$1,936
|$2,258
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,716
|$2,001
|Average
|$884
|$1,276
|$1,487
|Rough
|$571
|$835
|$973
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,603
|$2,456
|$2,924
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,177
|$2,591
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,618
|$1,926
|Rough
|$676
|$1,059
|$1,260
Estimated values
2003 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,227
|$2,680
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,973
|$2,375
|Average
|$914
|$1,467
|$1,765
|Rough
|$591
|$960
|$1,155