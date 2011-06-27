  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,159$5,871$7,111
Clean$3,956$5,576$6,735
Average$3,551$4,986$5,983
Rough$3,146$4,396$5,232
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,103$6,949$8,291
Clean$4,854$6,600$7,853
Average$4,357$5,902$6,976
Rough$3,860$5,203$6,100
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,674$6,336$7,543
Clean$4,446$6,018$7,145
Average$3,991$5,381$6,347
Rough$3,535$4,744$5,550
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,367$5,956$7,111
Clean$4,154$5,657$6,735
Average$3,728$5,058$5,983
Rough$3,303$4,460$5,232
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,860$6,680$8,003
Clean$4,623$6,344$7,580
Average$4,149$5,673$6,734
Rough$3,676$5,002$5,888
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,956 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,576 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.