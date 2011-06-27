Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,159
|$5,871
|$7,111
|Clean
|$3,956
|$5,576
|$6,735
|Average
|$3,551
|$4,986
|$5,983
|Rough
|$3,146
|$4,396
|$5,232
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,103
|$6,949
|$8,291
|Clean
|$4,854
|$6,600
|$7,853
|Average
|$4,357
|$5,902
|$6,976
|Rough
|$3,860
|$5,203
|$6,100
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,674
|$6,336
|$7,543
|Clean
|$4,446
|$6,018
|$7,145
|Average
|$3,991
|$5,381
|$6,347
|Rough
|$3,535
|$4,744
|$5,550
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,367
|$5,956
|$7,111
|Clean
|$4,154
|$5,657
|$6,735
|Average
|$3,728
|$5,058
|$5,983
|Rough
|$3,303
|$4,460
|$5,232
Estimated values
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,860
|$6,680
|$8,003
|Clean
|$4,623
|$6,344
|$7,580
|Average
|$4,149
|$5,673
|$6,734
|Rough
|$3,676
|$5,002
|$5,888