Estimated values
2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,412
|$1,980
|$2,286
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,758
|$2,031
|Average
|$926
|$1,313
|$1,521
|Rough
|$602
|$867
|$1,011
2002 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,670
|$2,342
|$2,705
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,079
|$2,403
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,552
|$1,799
|Rough
|$712
|$1,026
|$1,196
2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,647
|$2,301
|$2,655
|Clean
|$1,458
|$2,043
|$2,359
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,525
|$1,766
|Rough
|$702
|$1,008
|$1,174