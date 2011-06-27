Estimated values
2001 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,561
|$3,126
|Clean
|$1,334
|$2,270
|$2,774
|Average
|$985
|$1,689
|$2,070
|Rough
|$636
|$1,109
|$1,366
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,459
|$2,433
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,290
|$2,157
|$2,622
|Average
|$953
|$1,605
|$1,957
|Rough
|$615
|$1,053
|$1,292
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,323
|$2,231
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,978
|$2,412
|Average
|$864
|$1,472
|$1,800
|Rough
|$558
|$966
|$1,188
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,416
|$2,376
|$2,889
|Clean
|$1,253
|$2,106
|$2,564
|Average
|$925
|$1,567
|$1,914
|Rough
|$597
|$1,028
|$1,263
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,376
|$2,899
|Clean
|$1,237
|$2,106
|$2,573
|Average
|$914
|$1,567
|$1,920
|Rough
|$590
|$1,028
|$1,267
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$2,696
|$3,285
|Clean
|$1,413
|$2,390
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,778
|$2,176
|Rough
|$674
|$1,167
|$1,436