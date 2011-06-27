Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,027
|$2,674
|$3,025
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,370
|$2,683
|Average
|$1,327
|$1,761
|$1,997
|Rough
|$860
|$1,153
|$1,311
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$2,729
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,805
|$2,418
|$2,750
|Average
|$1,336
|$1,797
|$2,047
|Rough
|$866
|$1,176
|$1,344
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$2,635
|$2,981
|Clean
|$1,766
|$2,335
|$2,643
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,735
|$1,968
|Rough
|$847
|$1,136
|$1,292
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,025
|$2,727
|$3,107
|Clean
|$1,792
|$2,417
|$2,755
|Average
|$1,326
|$1,796
|$2,050
|Rough
|$860
|$1,176
|$1,346
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,434
|$3,448
|$3,996
|Clean
|$2,154
|$3,056
|$3,543
|Average
|$1,593
|$2,271
|$2,637
|Rough
|$1,033
|$1,486
|$1,731
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$2,585
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,291
|$2,628
|Average
|$1,233
|$1,703
|$1,956
|Rough
|$799
|$1,114
|$1,284
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,495
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,631
|$2,212
|$2,525
|Average
|$1,207
|$1,644
|$1,879
|Rough
|$782
|$1,076
|$1,234