  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2005 Nissan Murano
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Nissan Murano Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,622$2,312$2,679
Clean$1,488$2,119$2,456
Average$1,221$1,734$2,011
Rough$953$1,348$1,565
Sell my 2005 Nissan Murano with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Murano near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano S AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,629$2,323$2,691
Clean$1,495$2,129$2,467
Average$1,226$1,742$2,020
Rough$957$1,354$1,572
Sell my 2005 Nissan Murano with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Murano near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,856$2,626$3,035
Clean$1,702$2,407$2,783
Average$1,396$1,969$2,278
Rough$1,090$1,531$1,773
Sell my 2005 Nissan Murano with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Murano near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano SE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,806$2,555$2,952
Clean$1,657$2,342$2,707
Average$1,359$1,916$2,216
Rough$1,061$1,489$1,725
Sell my 2005 Nissan Murano with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Murano near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,764$2,520$2,922
Clean$1,619$2,310$2,679
Average$1,327$1,890$2,193
Rough$1,036$1,469$1,708
Sell my 2005 Nissan Murano with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Murano near you
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano S Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,519$2,202$2,564
Clean$1,394$2,018$2,351
Average$1,143$1,651$1,924
Rough$892$1,284$1,498
Sell my 2005 Nissan Murano with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Murano near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Nissan Murano on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,394 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,018 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Murano is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,394 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,018 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Nissan Murano, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,394 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,018 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Nissan Murano. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Nissan Murano and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Nissan Murano ranges from $892 to $2,564, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Nissan Murano is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.