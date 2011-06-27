Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano SE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,312
|$2,679
|Clean
|$1,488
|$2,119
|$2,456
|Average
|$1,221
|$1,734
|$2,011
|Rough
|$953
|$1,348
|$1,565
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano S AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$2,323
|$2,691
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,129
|$2,467
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,742
|$2,020
|Rough
|$957
|$1,354
|$1,572
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano SL AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,856
|$2,626
|$3,035
|Clean
|$1,702
|$2,407
|$2,783
|Average
|$1,396
|$1,969
|$2,278
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,531
|$1,773
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano SE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,806
|$2,555
|$2,952
|Clean
|$1,657
|$2,342
|$2,707
|Average
|$1,359
|$1,916
|$2,216
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,489
|$1,725
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano SL Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,764
|$2,520
|$2,922
|Clean
|$1,619
|$2,310
|$2,679
|Average
|$1,327
|$1,890
|$2,193
|Rough
|$1,036
|$1,469
|$1,708
Estimated values
2005 Nissan Murano S Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,519
|$2,202
|$2,564
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,018
|$2,351
|Average
|$1,143
|$1,651
|$1,924
|Rough
|$892
|$1,284
|$1,498